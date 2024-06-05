Hailey Upton from Chicago PD
(NBC)
Category:
TV

Is Hailey Upton Leaving ‘Chicago P.D.’?

Image of Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson
|
Published: Jun 5, 2024 05:21 pm

Hailey Upton is one of the most beloved characters in the show Chicago P.D., which is why there’s so much talk about her exit from the show.

Recommended Videos

According to We Got This Covered, Tracy Spiridakos, the actress who plays Hailey Upton, is in fact leaving Chicago P.D. This will come as a sad revelation to the many fans of her character and for good reason. Detective Upton has been a mainstay of the series since as far back as season 4.

As reported by Variety, Spiridakos’s main reason for leaving the show comes down to wanting to explore new horizons. “It was a hard decision — very, very hard,” she told Variety. “I love everybody on the show — cast, crew, producers, writers, everybody. It’s such an incredible team. I was just curious what was out there for me and wanted to switch it up, and that was it.” She had done a total of six seasons on the show.

Chicago P.D. was created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead on January 8, 2014. Like many copaganda shows before it, Chicago P.D. centers around the lives of the fictional Chicago police department 21st district. You won’t find much of any good criticism of police brutality here, as the show pretty much valorizes the people who serve the blue line.

Obviously, as a person of color, I’m not going to get much out of hardcore police procedurals to begin with. As noted by CBR, the show is riddled with all kinds of problems too, such as misogyny, a lack of diversity, and harassment of actors that took place behind the set. Sophia Bush (Erin Lindsay) even outright left the show over harassment. Maybe give this show a miss.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’ Has Given Star Wars Fans a New Favorite Jedi Knight
Charlie Barnett as York Fandar in The Acolyte
Charlie Barnett as York Fandar in The Acolyte
Charlie Barnett as York Fandar in The Acolyte
Category: TV
TV
‘The Acolyte’ Has Given Star Wars Fans a New Favorite Jedi Knight
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 5, 2024
Read Article ‘Bel-Air’ Season 3 Expected To Tackle Bold Themes
A still from 'Bel Air' season 3
A still from 'Bel Air' season 3
A still from 'Bel Air' season 3
Category: TV
TV
‘Bel-Air’ Season 3 Expected To Tackle Bold Themes
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Mae’s Sidekick in ‘The Acolyte’ Might Be More Powerful Than You’d Think
Manny Jacinto as Qimir peeking around a corner in 'Star Wars: The Acolyte'
Manny Jacinto as Qimir peeking around a corner in 'Star Wars: The Acolyte'
Manny Jacinto as Qimir peeking around a corner in 'Star Wars: The Acolyte'
Category: TV
TV
Mae’s Sidekick in ‘The Acolyte’ Might Be More Powerful Than You’d Think
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Jun 5, 2024
Read Article ‘The Mole’ Returns for Another Season of Deception
The contestants from season 2 of the Netflix series 'The Mole'
The contestants from season 2 of the Netflix series 'The Mole'
The contestants from season 2 of the Netflix series 'The Mole'
Category: TV
TV
‘The Mole’ Returns for Another Season of Deception
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 5, 2024
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’ Shines a Spotlight on the Jedi’s Weirdest Ritual
Master Torbin floats in air practicing the Barash vow in episode 2 of 'Star Wars: The Acolyte'
Master Torbin floats in air practicing the Barash vow in episode 2 of 'Star Wars: The Acolyte'
Master Torbin floats in air practicing the Barash vow in episode 2 of 'Star Wars: The Acolyte'
Category: TV
TV
‘The Acolyte’ Shines a Spotlight on the Jedi’s Weirdest Ritual
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Jun 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’ Has Given Star Wars Fans a New Favorite Jedi Knight
Charlie Barnett as York Fandar in The Acolyte
Category: TV
TV
‘The Acolyte’ Has Given Star Wars Fans a New Favorite Jedi Knight
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 5, 2024
Read Article ‘Bel-Air’ Season 3 Expected To Tackle Bold Themes
A still from 'Bel Air' season 3
Category: TV
TV
‘Bel-Air’ Season 3 Expected To Tackle Bold Themes
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Mae’s Sidekick in ‘The Acolyte’ Might Be More Powerful Than You’d Think
Manny Jacinto as Qimir peeking around a corner in 'Star Wars: The Acolyte'
Category: TV
TV
Mae’s Sidekick in ‘The Acolyte’ Might Be More Powerful Than You’d Think
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Jun 5, 2024
Read Article ‘The Mole’ Returns for Another Season of Deception
The contestants from season 2 of the Netflix series 'The Mole'
Category: TV
TV
‘The Mole’ Returns for Another Season of Deception
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Jun 5, 2024
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’ Shines a Spotlight on the Jedi’s Weirdest Ritual
Master Torbin floats in air practicing the Barash vow in episode 2 of 'Star Wars: The Acolyte'
Category: TV
TV
‘The Acolyte’ Shines a Spotlight on the Jedi’s Weirdest Ritual
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Jun 5, 2024
Author
Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson (he/they) writes about media criticism, race studies, intersectional feminism, and left-wing politics. He has been working with digital media and writing about pop culture since 2014. He enjoys video games, movies, and TV, and often gets into playful arguments with friends over Shonen anime and RPGs. He has experience writing for The Mary Sue, Cracked.com, Bunny Ears, Static Media, and The Crimson White. His Twitter can be found here: https://twitter.com/8bitStereo