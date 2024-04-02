Don’t Worry, ‘Bluey’ Probably Isn’t Going Anywhere

Apparently, there are rumors circulating that Bluey is leaving Disney+. Considering the constantly shifting licensing agreements between streamers, and the upcoming Bluey special, it’s reasonable to wonder what’s going on with the show—but Bluey fans don’t have to worry quite yet.

Bluey follows the adventures of an exuberant young blue heeler. With her parents, Bandit and Chilli, along with her little sister Bingo and all her friends and extended family, Bluey has adventures around her home in Brisbane, Australia.

The series has earned a devoted fanbase around the world, with both children and adults following the show’s madcap humor, relatable characters, and heartfelt explorations of childhood and parenting. Thanks to a deal between the Australian Broadcasting Company and Disney, the series is currently streaming in the U.S. on Disney+.

Despite any doomsday rumors you might have heard on the internet, Disney has not announced any plans to remove Bluey from its streaming platform. In fact, with the show as wildly popular and profitable as it is, with numerous merchandising agreements, Disney is unlikely to let go of it any time soon.

In fact, there’s new Bluey content coming to Disney+ very soon. On April 7, one new episode called “Ghostbasket” will drop, featuring the return of Bluey and Bingo’s beloved “Granny” characters.

Then, on April 14, the first-ever Bluey special will see its global release. The special, called “The Sign,” will be 28 minutes long, approximately the length of four Bluey episodes. According to the trailer that Disney recently released, “The Sign” will focus on the wedding between Bluey’s Uncle Rad and his fiancée, Frisky. In the trailer, we see Bluey, Bingo, and their cousins Muffin and Socks wearing flower garlands on their heads, which means they may be flower girls in the wedding.

Until then, all 151 episodes of Bluey are currently streaming on Disney+, and they’re likely not going away any time soon.

