Don’t Panic, But There’s a Bluey Squishmallow

Look, I get that some people find adult Bluey fans annoying. Sure, I understand! It’s a kid’s show. It’s meant for preschoolers. How could any self-respecting grown-up publicly identify as a fan of children’s entertainment?

Well, if you don’t understand adult Bluey fans, you definitely won’t understand adult Squishmallow lovers. To which I can only say: I’m sorry your life is so devoid of happiness.

Anyway, I don’t own any Squishmallows myself, but my kids own approximately one thousand billion, so I know the appeal firsthand. They’re … well, they’re squishy. They’re good for squishing. Sometimes you just need to hug something squishy and nice. And what better cuddly thing to hug than Bluey herself?

Luckily, there’s a Bluey Squishmallow to fulfill that purpose.

Why is Bluey so popular?

Bluey, the Australian kids’ show created by Joe Brumm, tells the story of a rambunctious 6-year-old who explores the world around her through imaginative play. Along with Bluey, the show features her little sister Bingo, and her parents Bandit (David McCormack) and Chilli (Melanie Zanetti). Bluey’s adventures take her from pillow forts to school to holidays at the beach.

The reason Bluey is such a phenomenon is simple: It’s just really, really well made. The writing is complex and empathetic. The characters are layered. The animation is charming. It’s a top-quality show for any age.

There’s lots of Bluey merch out there, from backpacks to plushies, but if you’re looking for an authentic Bluey Squishmallow, here’s how to get your paws on it.

How to get the Bluey squishmallow

If you’re in the U.S., Bluey squishmallows are available at Target. So far, the only character available in Squishmallow form is Bluey herself, in a 10″ plush for $9.99.

If you’re outside of the U.S., finding a Bluey squishmallow might be trickier. However, you can keep checking the Bluey website to see if they add more retailers.

If your kids are clamoring for a Bluey Squishmalllow, congrats! Their dreams are about to come true. And if you would never admit to liking children’s shows or plushies yourself, but you’re starting to feel the urge?

Come on, treat your inner child. You only live once.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]