Last night, my household had a little celebration. We let the kids eat dinner on the couch, even though it was spaghetti and meat sauce, and guaranteed to splatter on the upholstery. Why? We all couldn’t wait to watch the new Bluey episode, “Ghostbasket.”

By the time the credits rolled, my whole family was reeling.

A quick recap (spoilers ahead, obviously): Bandit is playing the role of Hugo, a hapless realtor trying to sell a house inhabited by two ornery grannies, played by Bluey and Bingo. Chilli is a potential buyer, and the grannies try to scare her off by pretending that the laundry basket is haunted. Chilli sees through the ruse, only to be scared off when Hugo pretends to be a haunted wheelbarrow.

As an episode, it’s fine. Not as experimental or emotional as some of Bluey‘s recent offerings, but it sticks to the tried-and-true Bluey formula. It’s honestly hard to tell why this episode didn’t come out along with January’s big drop.

Until you get to the final shot, that is. As Chilli runs out the Heelers’ front door, pretending to be scared off by the wheelbarrow, the camera pans out to reveal a real For Sale sign in front of the house.

And the special, dropping next week, is called “The Sign.” Oh dear. Oh no.

Needless to say, my six-year-old panicked. My 11-year-old panicked. My husband and I panicked. Does this mean the show is ending? Is “The Sign” going to be the series finale? What am I going to watch from now on when I’m wrung out from the nightly dinner and the bedtime routine? Prestige TV? Screw that! These cartoon dogs were the unicorn chaser for my daily life!

So what’s going on? Why are the Heelers selling their house? Where are they going? What’s happening to the show!?

Here’s the good news. There has been no announcement that Bluey is ending or being canceled. In fact, it would be a really weird decision for ABC, BBC, and Disney to make, considering that the show is at the height of its popularity right now. However, there have been reports that Ludo Studios, the makers of Bluey, have been on hiatus since finishing up season 3, so it may be awhile before we get more Bluey after the special comes out.

As for why the Heelers are selling their house—I’m assuming that the big reveal at the end of “Ghostbasket” is setting up a plot point in “The Sign,” so we’ll have to wait until next week to find out.

(featured image: Disney+)

