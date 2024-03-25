The First Trailer for the ‘Bluey’ Special Has Arrived

The Bluey special is on its way, and Disney has released an adorable new trailer.

Details about the plot of the special, called “The Sign,” have been kept tightly under wraps. However, the trailer reveals a few key details. It looks like the special will focus on Uncle Rad and Frisky’s wedding, with Bluey, Bingo, and their cousins Muffin and Socks participating in the wedding as flower girls.

We first meet Uncle Rad and Frisky in the episode “Double Babysitter,” in which Bluey’s parents accidentally double book them to babysit at the same time. While babysitting together, Rad and Frisky fall in love. We see them together again in the episode “Christmas Swim,” while they’re off on holiday together. And now they’re tying the knot!

However, with the special being four times the length of a normal Bluey episode, the story will likely cover more than just the wedding. In the trailer, we see Bluey’s classmates at school, along with her parents sharing a quick, tender moment. Like other episodes of Bluey, we can expect the special to appeal to both children and adults with its madcap humor and gentle explorations of real-life situations.

A few months ago, when the special was first announced, Bluey maker Ludo Studios released a statement on its website. “We’re so excited to share that a 28-minute special episode is coming in 2024,” the studio said. “There’ll be lots of laughs, exciting guest voices, and definitely a few tears. We’re so incredibly proud of the awesome team behind the series and we can’t wait for Australia and the world to watch this very special Bluey episode with their family and friends.”

“The Sign” will be released globally on Sunday, April 14. An additional, seven minute episode, “Ghostbasket,” will come out one week beforehand, on April 7. According to Disney, “Ghostbasket” will feature the return of Bluey and Bingo’s dress-up characters the Grannies (as seen in “Grannies” and “Granny Mobile”).

(featured image: Disney+)

