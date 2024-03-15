Skip to main content

Here’s Your Guide to Bluey’s Extended Family

By Mar 15th, 2024, 4:10 pm
Bluey, Bingo, Chili, and Bandit Heeler from the show Bluey

Bluey, the hit show about a young blue heeler pup exploring the world around her, doesn’t just introduce us to Bluey herself. It also lets us meet Bluey’s immediate and extended family. But which family member is which? Who’s related to who? Who’s a relative and who’s a friend?

Here’s a full breakdown of Bluey’s family tree!

Bluey and Bingo

Bingo and Bluey look pensive, sitting in a blanket fort.
The show is called Bluey, so you’ve probably already figured out that the small blue dog named Bluey is the main character. Bingo, the diminutive yellowish orange dog, is Bluey’s little sister.

Mum and Dad

Bandit holds a stuffed monkey wearing sunglasses. Chilli smiles at it.
You’ve probably also noticed that Bluey and Bingo live with adult versions of themselves, one of whom is a man. Yes, these are Bluey’s parents! The yellow dog, Chilli (Melanie Zanetti), is Bluey and Bingo’s mother, while the blue dog, Bandit (David McCormack) is Bluey and Bingo’s dad.

Dad’s family

Uncle Rad holds Bingo upside down in 'Bluey.'
The paternal side of Bluey’s family is where things get a little confusing.

First, you’ve got Bandit’s parents, Nana and Grandpa. They’re easy enough to remember: they’re classic grandparents, and Nana has the same color coat as Bandit.

Bandit also has two brothers, though. Bandit’s older brother Radley (“Uncle Rad” to Bluey and Bingo) is the surfer-type guy with great hair who’s a red and blue heeler mix. We first meet him in “Double Babysitter,” when he and Bluey and Bingo’s godmother Frisky babysit at the same time.

Rad and Frisky start dating after they babysit together, but it’s not clear how committed their relationship is. Is Frisky Bluey and Bingo’s aunt? She could be in the future! In “Double Babysitter,” we find out that both Rad and Frisky want kids, so it’s possible that Bluey could get some more cousins at some point.

Speaking of cousins, Bandit’s younger brother Stripe has his own family: his wife Trixie (“Aunt Trixie” to Bluey and Bingo), and his daughters, Muffin and Socks. Muffin and Socks are Bluey and Bingo’s cousins.

Mum’s family

Brandy, Chilli, Bluey, and Bingo stand on the Heelers' front porch. Bluey and Bingo are wearing animal costumes.
Unlike Bandit, Chilli doesn’t have a sprawling extended family.

Chilli’s mother died at some point in the past, so her only surviving parent is Bluey and Bingo’s Granddad. In “Granddad,” we learn that Chilli is very protective of her father’s health—after all, he’s aging, and she doesn’t want to lose him.

Chilli also has one older sister, Brandy (Bluey and Bingo’s Aunt Brandy). In “Onesies,” we learn that Brandy can’t have children, and finds it painful to visit Chilli and her family.

