I Need These ‘Kwistal: Jujutsu Kaisen Battle Ready Series’ Figures in My Life

I’m ashamed to say I have too much Jujutsu Kaisen merchandise in my room, from Funko Pops to Popup Parade figures, but another batch of small-scale figures shouldn’t hurt, right?

Recommended Videos

I know the logical side of my brain isn’t working, but these Kwistal: Jujutsu Kaisen Battle Ready Series figures by Mighty Jaxx are summoning my wallet to empty itself. For anyone short on desk space, these standing figures are only four inches tall. They’re pocket-size, but they’re best displayed on desks or shelves.

Unlike Q Posket figures that are roughly the same size, these figures from Mighty Jaxx dynamically feature the signature cursed techniques of each available Jujustu Kaisen character from their lineup of seven figures. You can either buy them individually for $14.99 each or for $89.90 for a batch of six. Don’t worry about getting the same character twice, because when you buy one batch of six, you’re guaranteed to get six different characters in one purchase.

Enter the world of Jujutsu and ignite your anime collection with our Kwistal: Jujutsu Kaisen Battle Ready series! ?



Now available on https://t.co/ynPr4PZAuX!



Product ships only to selected territories, please head over to our website for more info. pic.twitter.com/pOaW29lR7c — Mighty Jaxx (@MightyJaxx) March 29, 2024

It’s like a real-life gacha game, with the odds extremely beaten if you buy the batch of six. You might end up getting Sukuna instead of everybody’s beloved Gojo Satoru, but at least you’re guaranteed to get another character you love to add to your shrine.

Besides, whether you love or hate Sukuna, it would be a lie to say that he doesn’t look devilishly good while sitting on his throne. Truly, nobody else deserves the title “King of Curses” other than Sukuna himself.

(Mighty Jaxx)

If you’re lucky, you might also get Gojo, who’s posing with his Hollow Purple cursed technique. Maybe you can reenact Gojo and Sukuna’s fight and change the outcome in your head. It’s not bad to dream. You can get Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi and put them all together again as a team, as if nothing bad happened to all of them.

(Mighty Jaxx)

Similarly, if you get Nanami’s figure, you can pretend that his cursed energy is just a bunch of waves from the beach he wants to retire to in Malaysia. I’m just giving you hopium and a bunch of ideas, in case you get the box of six. You can get them here at the Mighty Jaxx website.

(featured image: Mighty Jaxx)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]