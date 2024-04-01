Skip to main content

I Need These ‘Kwistal: Jujutsu Kaisen Battle Ready Series’ Figures in My Life

By Apr 1st, 2024, 4:52 pm
Kwistal: Jujutsu Kaisen Battle Ready Series featuring Gojo Satoru, Kugisaki Nobara, Nanami Kento, Itadori Yuji, Fushiguro Megumi, Mahito, and Ryomen Sukuna

I’m ashamed to say I have too much Jujutsu Kaisen merchandise in my room, from Funko Pops to Popup Parade figures, but another batch of small-scale figures shouldn’t hurt, right?

Recommended Videos

I know the logical side of my brain isn’t working, but these Kwistal: Jujutsu Kaisen Battle Ready Series figures by Mighty Jaxx are summoning my wallet to empty itself. For anyone short on desk space, these standing figures are only four inches tall. They’re pocket-size, but they’re best displayed on desks or shelves.

Unlike Q Posket figures that are roughly the same size, these figures from Mighty Jaxx dynamically feature the signature cursed techniques of each available Jujustu Kaisen character from their lineup of seven figures. You can either buy them individually for $14.99 each or for $89.90 for a batch of six. Don’t worry about getting the same character twice, because when you buy one batch of six, you’re guaranteed to get six different characters in one purchase. 

It’s like a real-life gacha game, with the odds extremely beaten if you buy the batch of six. You might end up getting Sukuna instead of everybody’s beloved Gojo Satoru, but at least you’re guaranteed to get another character you love to add to your shrine.

Besides, whether you love or hate Sukuna, it would be a lie to say that he doesn’t look devilishly good while sitting on his throne. Truly, nobody else deserves the title “King of Curses” other than Sukuna himself.

Gojo Satoru using hollow purple and Sukuna sitting on his throne.
(Mighty Jaxx)

If you’re lucky, you might also get Gojo, who’s posing with his Hollow Purple cursed technique. Maybe you can reenact Gojo and Sukuna’s fight and change the outcome in your head. It’s not bad to dream. You can get Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi and put them all together again as a team, as if nothing bad happened to all of them.

Nobara, Yuji, and Megumi with their cursed techniques activated.
(Mighty Jaxx)

Similarly, if you get Nanami’s figure, you can pretend that his cursed energy is just a bunch of waves from the beach he wants to retire to in Malaysia. I’m just giving you hopium and a bunch of ideas, in case you get the box of six. You can get them here at the Mighty Jaxx website.

(featured image: Mighty Jaxx)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue: