The Ultimate ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Gift Guide

There are a lot of Jujutsu Kaisen-themed gifts to choose from. Some are amazing, like figures that perch perfectly on your desk, while others are funny yet gruesome reminders of the series’ most traumatic moments. The latter doesn’t sound like a good gift for the holidays, but Jujutsu Kaisen fans need to inhale some copium amidst the dark chapters that Gege Akutami is churning out.

If dark humor is a little too much for the holidays, there are many other functional and quirky items out there that any fan of the series would appreciate. These Jujutsu Kaisen gifts are also affordable, and something here is sure to fit your budget range.

Highly detailed Jujutsu Kaisen figure

Nothing says Jujutsu Kaisen supremacy better than the SEGA Luminasta figures. Any Nanami stan would find it difficult to say no to this detailed figure, which sells for about $30. This isn’t an action figure, but he’s going to look perfect on any desk or shelf—where he belongs. It’s better than letting him move around the streets of Shibuya.

There are also Luminasta figures of Gojo Satoru, Itadori Yuji, and Fushiguro Megumi. The details surrounding them are also related to their abilities, just like Nanami’s in the figure above.

Jujutsu Kaisen premium vinyl figure

Good Smile Company came out with a Nendoroid Toji Fushiguro, and he doesn’t look any less menacing. This small figure has the inventory curse, or the infamous “worm,” and Toji in his casual wear. Unlike the Luminasta SEGA figures, Nendoroids have movable joints. Their faces are also swappable, so you can literally wipe that smug grin off his face.

If you’re not a fan of this god of a man, Good Smile offers many other Nendoroids of JJK characters. Fan favorites like Gojo, Geto, and others also have Nendoroids for $40 each, the same price as Toji’s figure.

Jujutsu Kaisen Tamagotchi

If you have a Y2K friend who’s nostalgic for the good old days of digital pets, Tamagotchi released a bunch of Nano Tamagotchis in collaboration with various anime, including Jujutsu Kaisen. These Tamagotchis are also easy to care for, and all you need to do is make sure they’re happy, well-fed, and curse-free.

The character you get out of these eggs depends on the quality of care you give the Tamagotchi for the first 24 hours. Nanami just wants lots of snacks and some games, while Gojo would like snacks and a lot of games.

Jujutsu Kaisen Kuru Toga mechanical pencil

These Kuru Toga mechanical pencils will always be worth it even if you’re not looking for anything Jujutsu Kaisen-related. It’s just extra lucky that you’re looking for a new pencil and that these just so happen to feature designs from your favorite anime. If they’re not for you, maybe some of your anime-loving artist friends would appreciate a mechanical pencil that never gets dull.

The pencils come in several character designs. Itadori Yuji, Kugisaki Nobara, Gojo Satoru, Geto Suguru, Zenin Maki, Panda, Inumaki Toge, Nanami Kento, and Mahito have designs widely available in North America for $15 dollars.

Jujutsu Kaisen oversized shirt or sweater

Gojo Satoru discovering Limitless is arguably one of the best scenes in both the anime and the manga. Gojo looks as if he’s just answered life’s greatest question, and every Jujutsu Kaisen fan was there to see this euphoric high. There’s no better way to commemorate this iconic moment other than to wear it as a lounge shirt or a comfy pullover.

Etsy designer Snoozy Sunday has an oversized t-shirt and a pullover featuring this exact panel from the manga. They’re both great casual fits, with the shirt only costing $40 and the pullover for $50. It’s a good steal for a small shop with great ratings.

Jujutsu Kaisen hoodie

Maybe your friend wants a Jujutsu Kaisen hoodie, pullover, or shirt, but their style is a little more flamboyant. Fapshirt has a good collection of hoodies and shirts related to Jujutsu Kaisen and other hit anime series. The colors, sizes, and shirt preferences are also modifiable for these tops and the prices vary depending on your preferences.

The hoodie on the left features Gojo’s eyes inside a Nike check, and the one on the right is a meme of Gojo frolicking and being carefree.

Jujutsu Kaisen Official Fanbook

Your friends might need some Japanese proficiency if they want to read the Jujutsu Kaisen Official Fanbook for the holidays. This fanbook contains great details about Jujutsu Kaisen characters and even their official academic rankings, among other details you and your friends might not be privy to.

They’re available at Kinokuniya locations in the US and on eBay for $15. It’s a great gift for friends who might want to write their own JJK fanfics but need more information about the characters.

Jujutsu Kaisen stickers

Stickers are usually impulse buys, but it can’t be helped. They’re cute and they’re great for customizing your bottles, laptops, and notebooks. Stickers are practically good for anything that needs a little razzle-dazzle. These stickers by Ashwry Designs are suitable for your reusable bottles and tumblers, or even just your planners.

They have other designs, like Gojo’s eyes as a tumbler peeker sticker. But these are the cutest and most meme-worthy Jujutsu Kaisen stickers in their collection.

Two-piece Gojo sticker or keychain

Would you like your Gojo Satoru hanging by a thread? This sounds like a sick joke, but he looks pretty okay in Kawaii Guinea’s keychain. Nothing he can’t reverse cursed technique his way out of; he’s “the strongest” after all.

You might love this keychain if you’re a Gojo stan. Similarly, a lot of your friends who are head over heels for Gojo can either laugh at the dark humor of this keychain or sob upon receiving their gift. Seeing their reactions is worth the $12 you’re spending.

Gojo + Geto magnet charms

If these two can’t be together in the anime or manga, please buy them together so that they’ll be reunited once more. These magnet charms by raineystudo form a heart between Geto and Gojo, and they’re perfect for “besties” or for hanging from the back of your phone.

Nothing to see here, just a couple of “besties” holding their hearts out to each other. If you’ve got a significant other who loves either one of these characters, this keychain pairing makes a good gift for the holidays for $22.

