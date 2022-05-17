The Most Important Thing About the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Funko Pops Is That Megumi Comes With a Puppy
Such a tiny good boy!
In my continued efforts to not spend all my money on anime merch, I have a mental list of series where I allow myself to purchase things as soon as they’re announced. Jujutsu Kaisen is one of those series. This, of course, means that Funko decided to announce an entire line of Pops, and in a series where I love the entire cast (even the villains I love to hate), my wallet is doomed.
Who are we getting?
Funkoween 2022: Pre-order POP! Animation: Jujutsu Kaisen for your collection today!— Funko (@OriginalFunko) May 17, 2022
Entertainment Earth: https://t.co/fIUWxkdhW5
Distrito Max: https://t.co/hcqLazG1tK#Funkoween #Funko #FunkoPOP pic.twitter.com/aMEKf2t08i
Announced during Funko’s “Funkoween 2022” event, it looks like we’re getting variations of the following characters: Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Geto, Mahito, and Sukuna. My personal favorites include Sukuna sitting on that “I can slice your head off with a thought” throne of his and, as the headline says, Megumi with one of his divine dogs (though I do get sad when I remember what happened to his other puppy). I also love that we have a Funko of THIS Nobara:
Of course, we get two versions of Gojo (blindfolded and “I have the most beautiful anime eyes you’ve ever seen”) and a lot of Yuji’s to choose from – including the “I’m watching movies with a sleepy bear” one that, despite all appearances, was in the middle of training.
Where can we get them?
This first set of Funko Pops can be found over at Entertainment Earth. They have an expected release date of September 2022.
- Yuji with Sukuna cheeks is right here at Hot Topic
- Megumi hanging’ with the toads will be at Barnes & Noble (no link yet)
- Yuji’s movie night training is right here at FYE
- Gojo getting slightly more series is right here at Box Lunch
- The “bitch you thought” Nobara is right here on Funko’s website
- “I took off my blindfold and you’re dead now” Gojo is over at Chalice Collectibles
- Mahito with the new arms is at BAM!
- Sukuna, eat (or rip) your heart out is at Galactic Toys (and glows in the dark)
- And the tiniest Yuji Itadori keychain will be at Hot Topic and Box Lunch (no link yet)
Who else do I want?
Okay I know saying everyone sounds like I’m taking the easy way out, but I really do mean EVERYONE! These first six are a good start, but I’m gonna need Nanami, I’m gonna need Maki, I’m gonna need Toge, I’m really really REALLY gonna need a giant Rika with a Yuta standing in front of her.
I need everyone. Geto? Yep. A duo of Yuji and Aoi perfecting their friendship? Yep. Violin teacher Gojo? Yep. Everyone playing baseball? Absolutely hell yes, just release the entire cast Funko!
(Featured image: Gege Akutami, Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]