In my continued efforts to not spend all my money on anime merch, I have a mental list of series where I allow myself to purchase things as soon as they’re announced. Jujutsu Kaisen is one of those series. This, of course, means that Funko decided to announce an entire line of Pops, and in a series where I love the entire cast (even the villains I love to hate), my wallet is doomed.

Who are we getting?

Announced during Funko’s “Funkoween 2022” event, it looks like we’re getting variations of the following characters: Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Geto, Mahito, and Sukuna. My personal favorites include Sukuna sitting on that “I can slice your head off with a thought” throne of his and, as the headline says, Megumi with one of his divine dogs (though I do get sad when I remember what happened to his other puppy). I also love that we have a Funko of THIS Nobara:

(Image: Gege Akutami, Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)

Of course, we get two versions of Gojo (blindfolded and “I have the most beautiful anime eyes you’ve ever seen”) and a lot of Yuji’s to choose from – including the “I’m watching movies with a sleepy bear” one that, despite all appearances, was in the middle of training.

Where can we get them?

(Image: Gege Akutami, Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)

This first set of Funko Pops can be found over at Entertainment Earth. They have an expected release date of September 2022.

(Image: Gege Akutami, Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)

Yuji with Sukuna cheeks is right here at Hot Topic

Megumi hanging’ with the toads will be at Barnes & Noble (no link yet)

Yuji’s movie night training is right here at FYE

Gojo getting slightly more series is right here at Box Lunch

(Image: Gege Akutami, Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)

Who else do I want?

Okay I know saying everyone sounds like I’m taking the easy way out, but I really do mean EVERYONE! These first six are a good start, but I’m gonna need Nanami, I’m gonna need Maki, I’m gonna need Toge, I’m really really REALLY gonna need a giant Rika with a Yuta standing in front of her.

I need everyone. Geto? Yep. A duo of Yuji and Aoi perfecting their friendship? Yep. Violin teacher Gojo? Yep. Everyone playing baseball? Absolutely hell yes, just release the entire cast Funko!

(Featured image: Gege Akutami, Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)

