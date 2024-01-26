I Didn’t Care About Casetify Until This ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Collaboration

There are many Jujutsu Kaisen collaborations out there. Look no further than Uniqlo, who had a collaboration with the hit anime series not just once but two times. But this Casetify collaboration might be the most creative Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration I’ve seen in a while.

This isn’t a YouTube video, and I’m not being paid to advertise Casetify. In fact, I might be the one paying Casetify for their Jujutsu Kaisen Prison Realm Collectible AirPods Pro Case. It doesn’t matter if it can’t fit my purse. The fact that it’s shaped like the Prison Realm that Gojo Satoru has been sealed in had me sold on it.

The real AirPods case is actually inside the Prison Realm box, and printed on it is Gojo Satoru himself. This feels like a sick and twisted joke, but at least you’ll be the one carrying Gojo around instead of Kenjaku. The AirPods case, priced at $138, is available for two models: the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Pro 2.

For Ryomen Sukuna fans, this Casetify collaboration also has Sukuna’s Cursed Finger as an Apple Pencil Case. Priced at $52, now is your chance to have Sukuna’s wrinkly cursed finger wrapped around your pencil. But for the love of Gojo, please don’t eat the finger like Yuji.

But if you don’t have an Apple Pencil or AirPods, the Jujutsu Kaisen and Casetify collaboration also has the Cursed Energy Thermal Case for the iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. You might not have any cursed energy yourself, but you can pretend that you do with this iPhone case for $82.

If you don’t have Apple products, there’s still one thing you might want to buy out of this collaboration. The Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Seal Cross-body Lanyard will make it possible for you to have your phone hanging on to you at all times for $58. Unfortunately for us, all the products under the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration are on the waitlist until further notice from Casetify. Per ComicBook.com, the collection releases on January 31st, 2024.

