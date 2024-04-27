Now That You’ve Finished the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Anime, Here’s How To Start Reading the Manga

Are you wondering what to do with your life after Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Sure, you can watch a bunch of other anime while waiting for the next season. But I recommend reading Gege Akutami’s manga series instead.

Recommended Videos

Just be warned: If you think season 2 of the anime was already traumatic, the manga gets even darker. You probably already know that, unless you’re very good at avoiding spoilers. Nevertheless, you’ll have to brace for many more tragedies now that the ‘Honored One’ has been sealed in the Prison Realm.

All you need to do is wait for Gojo Satoru to be unsealed, and everything will be okay again, right? In an ideal world not written by Gege Akutami, probably.

Itadori Extermination Arc

Where do we go from the last episode of the anime, “Shibuya Incident: Gate, Close”? The Itadori Extermination Arc starts right after Chapter 137. The reason why Yuta Okkotsu came back was to “execute” Yuji. You’ll get why “execute” is written like that after you read chapters 137–143, which cover the entire arc.

The last episode mentioned that anybody willing to help unseal Gojo Satoru would be deemed an accomplice and executed, as the higher-ups conveniently shifted the blame for the Shibuya Incident onto Satoru. This means that Satoru’s students, who are eager to help their teacher, will have to get rid of obstacles and find a way to save him, even if it means going against the commands of the higher-ups.

Perfect Preparation Arc

Japan is about to become a warzone, and it’s all thanks to Kenjaku, Sukuna, and all their allies. This arc spans Chapters 143–152, which will explain the technicalities of the Culling Game and the horrors to come from it. Some characters will die. Others will be possessed by cursed spirits. We’re not going to be the same after this arc, that’s for certain.

(featured image: Viz Media)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more