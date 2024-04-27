Yuji Itadori fighting Sukuna in Chapter 257 of Jujutsu Kaisen
Category:
Anime

Now That You’ve Finished the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Anime, Here’s How To Start Reading the Manga

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 27, 2024 06:57 pm

Are you wondering what to do with your life after Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Sure, you can watch a bunch of other anime while waiting for the next season. But I recommend reading Gege Akutami’s manga series instead.

Recommended Videos

Just be warned: If you think season 2 of the anime was already traumatic, the manga gets even darker. You probably already know that, unless you’re very good at avoiding spoilers. Nevertheless, you’ll have to brace for many more tragedies now that the ‘Honored One’ has been sealed in the Prison Realm.

All you need to do is wait for Gojo Satoru to be unsealed, and everything will be okay again, right? In an ideal world not written by Gege Akutami, probably.

Itadori Extermination Arc

Where do we go from the last episode of the anime, “Shibuya Incident: Gate, Close”? The Itadori Extermination Arc starts right after Chapter 137. The reason why Yuta Okkotsu came back was to “execute” Yuji. You’ll get why “execute” is written like that after you read chapters 137–143, which cover the entire arc.

The last episode mentioned that anybody willing to help unseal Gojo Satoru would be deemed an accomplice and executed, as the higher-ups conveniently shifted the blame for the Shibuya Incident onto Satoru. This means that Satoru’s students, who are eager to help their teacher, will have to get rid of obstacles and find a way to save him, even if it means going against the commands of the higher-ups.

Perfect Preparation Arc

Japan is about to become a warzone, and it’s all thanks to Kenjaku, Sukuna, and all their allies. This arc spans Chapters 143–152, which will explain the technicalities of the Culling Game and the horrors to come from it. Some characters will die. Others will be possessed by cursed spirits. We’re not going to be the same after this arc, that’s for certain.

(featured image: Viz Media)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Luckily for Fans, ‘Boruto’ Doesn’t Have as Many Filler Arcs as ‘Naruto’
Kurama saving Naruto in Episode 218 of Boruto before dying.
Category: Anime
Anime
Luckily for Fans, ‘Boruto’ Doesn’t Have as Many Filler Arcs as ‘Naruto’
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 27, 2024
Read Article Gojo Satoru’s Unboxing Was Not an Easy Task
Gojo Satoru getting captured by Kenjaku into the Prison Realm in JJK Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
Gojo Satoru’s Unboxing Was Not an Easy Task
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How Did Monkey D. Garp’s Story End in ‘One Piece’?
Monkey D. Garp sips tea with gusto in "One Piece"
Category: Anime
Anime
How Did Monkey D. Garp’s Story End in ‘One Piece’?
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Who Is Luffy’s Dad in ‘One Piece’? Explained
Monkey D. Dragon in One Piece.
Category: Anime
Anime
Who Is Luffy’s Dad in ‘One Piece’? Explained
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 26, 2024
Read Article ‘One Piece’: All Straw Hats Ranked by Strength
The Straw Hats stand stylish in black clothes in "One Piece Strong World"
Category: Anime
Anime
‘One Piece’: All Straw Hats Ranked by Strength
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Luckily for Fans, ‘Boruto’ Doesn’t Have as Many Filler Arcs as ‘Naruto’
Kurama saving Naruto in Episode 218 of Boruto before dying.
Category: Anime
Anime
Luckily for Fans, ‘Boruto’ Doesn’t Have as Many Filler Arcs as ‘Naruto’
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 27, 2024
Read Article Gojo Satoru’s Unboxing Was Not an Easy Task
Gojo Satoru getting captured by Kenjaku into the Prison Realm in JJK Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
Gojo Satoru’s Unboxing Was Not an Easy Task
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How Did Monkey D. Garp’s Story End in ‘One Piece’?
Monkey D. Garp sips tea with gusto in "One Piece"
Category: Anime
Anime
How Did Monkey D. Garp’s Story End in ‘One Piece’?
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Who Is Luffy’s Dad in ‘One Piece’? Explained
Monkey D. Dragon in One Piece.
Category: Anime
Anime
Who Is Luffy’s Dad in ‘One Piece’? Explained
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 26, 2024
Read Article ‘One Piece’: All Straw Hats Ranked by Strength
The Straw Hats stand stylish in black clothes in "One Piece Strong World"
Category: Anime
Anime
‘One Piece’: All Straw Hats Ranked by Strength
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 26, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.