How To Watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ in Order

If you’re trying to get your Kaisen Jujutsu’d, you’ve come to the right place.

Unless of course, you’re trying to read Jujutsu Kaisen, in which case our reading order guide would be much more helpful. But if you’re simply trying to watch the exploits of spiky-haired, Naruto-look-alike Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist Yuji Itadori, then yes, you’ve come to the right place.

This shonen anime certainly tried to confuse its shonen audience by pulling a Christopher Nolan. Allow me to explain. There are a few time jumps in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. As such, there are two ways to watch Jujutsu Kaisen—in chronological story order, or in the order the creators intended.

Here’s our helpful breakdown:

Want to watch Jujutsu Kaisen as its creators intended?

This is essentially the order in which Jujutsu Kaisen has released so far. This is also the most obvious order to watch the anime—surely, the creators and writers knew what they were doing.

Jujustu Kaisen, Season 1 Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (movie) Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 2

Want to be a maverick and watch Jujutsu Kaisen chronologically?

Due to various time jumps, viewers also have the option of watching the story unfold chronologically, though, again, this goes against the creators’ intentions.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (episodes 1-5) [Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc] Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (movie) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 (episodes 1-24) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (episodes 6-23) [Shibuya Incident arc, ongoing]

The choice of order to watch the series is yours. I would recommend watching the series the first way, in the order the authors intended, like a normal person. None of your friends are going to think it’s cool that you decided to rebel against the system by watching the series chronologically. Instead, they’re going to think you don’t have your priorities straight and that you should probably stop thinking up “creative” ways to watch anime. Maybe you should apply your creativity in other ways instead. Build a Jujustsu Kaisen-themed birdhouse. Write some Satoru Soju x reader fanfic. The birds will thank you for the former, and the internet will thank you for the latter.

(image credit: MAPPA)

