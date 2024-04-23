Seeing Monsters Get Chopped to Bits Is Just Part of the Fun in ‘Kaiju No 8’

We’ve been waiting for a Kaiju No. 8 adaptation, and we’re finally getting one thanks to Production I.G. If you haven’t caught a glimpse of this gutsy series, now is a good time to get into it while episodes are fresh.

Seeing monster bits get chopped to pieces by the Kaiju Defense Force is just one part of the fun. But watching Kafka pursue his dream of becoming a part of the Defense Force, even as a 30-something, feels inspiring. Then again, it’s not every day that somebody gets possessed by a kaiju and uses their newfound monstrous powers for the better.

So don’t go around killing monsters, and just watch Kafka do it for all of us. You can watch all episodes of Kaiju No. 8 on Crunchyroll, with subscriptions starting at $7.99 a month. You also get a 14-day free trial, in case you’re still a little hesitant about commitments. You can also watch Kaiju No. 8 on Amazon Prime Video for $19.99 a month.

It’s hard not to get drawn into a world where monsters exist and a special Defense Force swoops in to save the day. Most Kaiju series or movies happen in post-apocalyptic settings, but Kaiju No. 8 occurs in a version of modern-day Japan that has learned to adapt to the existence of Kaijus.

Kafka also got accustomed to being part of a Kaiju clean-up company, despite having bigger dreams. This isn’t just an anime about a guy who acquires a weird power, beats monsters up, and gets stronger for the next one. Kafka’s story shows us all that as long as you’re still able to dream, then nothing’s impossible. But please don’t eat Kaijus.

(featured image: Crunchyroll)

