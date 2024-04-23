Kafka transforming into a Kaiju for the first time in Kaiju no. 8
Category:
Anime

Seeing Monsters Get Chopped to Bits Is Just Part of the Fun in ‘Kaiju No 8’

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 05:29 pm

We’ve been waiting for a Kaiju No. 8 adaptation, and we’re finally getting one thanks to Production I.G. If you haven’t caught a glimpse of this gutsy series, now is a good time to get into it while episodes are fresh.

Recommended Videos

Seeing monster bits get chopped to pieces by the Kaiju Defense Force is just one part of the fun. But watching Kafka pursue his dream of becoming a part of the Defense Force, even as a 30-something, feels inspiring. Then again, it’s not every day that somebody gets possessed by a kaiju and uses their newfound monstrous powers for the better.

So don’t go around killing monsters, and just watch Kafka do it for all of us. You can watch all episodes of Kaiju No. 8 on Crunchyroll, with subscriptions starting at $7.99 a month. You also get a 14-day free trial, in case you’re still a little hesitant about commitments. You can also watch Kaiju No. 8 on Amazon Prime Video for $19.99 a month.

It’s hard not to get drawn into a world where monsters exist and a special Defense Force swoops in to save the day. Most Kaiju series or movies happen in post-apocalyptic settings, but Kaiju No. 8 occurs in a version of modern-day Japan that has learned to adapt to the existence of Kaijus.

Kafka also got accustomed to being part of a Kaiju clean-up company, despite having bigger dreams. This isn’t just an anime about a guy who acquires a weird power, beats monsters up, and gets stronger for the next one. Kafka’s story shows us all that as long as you’re still able to dream, then nothing’s impossible. But please don’t eat Kaijus.

(featured image: Crunchyroll)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What Do You Mean Gojo Satoru CAN’T Do Black Flash?!
Gojo Satoru after killing Hanami in Shibuya during Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
What Do You Mean Gojo Satoru CAN’T Do Black Flash?!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Revisiting ‘One Piece’s Long, Super-Hyped Road That Ended in Kaido’s Defeat
Luffy in Gear 5 form from One Piece
Category: Anime
Anime
Revisiting ‘One Piece’s Long, Super-Hyped Road That Ended in Kaido’s Defeat
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Who WOULDN’T Want To Smell Like Gojo Satoru?
Gojo Satoru peers over his sunglasses in Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen.
Category: Anime
Anime
Who WOULDN’T Want To Smell Like Gojo Satoru?
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Will We Get ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ Season 3?
Cid Kagenou from The Eminence in Shadow Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
Will We Get ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ Season 3?
Coco Poley Coco Poley Apr 23, 2024
Read Article 10 Best Anime Like ‘Delicious in Dungeon’
L-R: Delicious in Dungeon, Restaurant to Another World
Category: Anime
Anime
10 Best Anime Like ‘Delicious in Dungeon’
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What Do You Mean Gojo Satoru CAN’T Do Black Flash?!
Gojo Satoru after killing Hanami in Shibuya during Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
What Do You Mean Gojo Satoru CAN’T Do Black Flash?!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Revisiting ‘One Piece’s Long, Super-Hyped Road That Ended in Kaido’s Defeat
Luffy in Gear 5 form from One Piece
Category: Anime
Anime
Revisiting ‘One Piece’s Long, Super-Hyped Road That Ended in Kaido’s Defeat
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Who WOULDN’T Want To Smell Like Gojo Satoru?
Gojo Satoru peers over his sunglasses in Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen.
Category: Anime
Anime
Who WOULDN’T Want To Smell Like Gojo Satoru?
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Will We Get ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ Season 3?
Cid Kagenou from The Eminence in Shadow Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
Will We Get ‘The Eminence in Shadow’ Season 3?
Coco Poley Coco Poley Apr 23, 2024
Read Article 10 Best Anime Like ‘Delicious in Dungeon’
L-R: Delicious in Dungeon, Restaurant to Another World
Category: Anime
Anime
10 Best Anime Like ‘Delicious in Dungeon’
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez Apr 23, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.