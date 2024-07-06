‘Rising Impact’ Swings Once Again on Netflix

For many—and please don’t come for me, golf fans—golf is not always the most interesting of sports to watch. Put it at the heart of an anime like Rising Impact though and it suddenly gets a lot more exciting! The sports anime has been renewed for a second season; will Gawain Nanaumi beat Lancelot once and for all?

Based on the manga by Nakaba Suzuki, Rising Impact follows the journey of Gawain Nanaumi as he sets out to become the best golfer in the world. After discovering that he is a golfing prodigy, especially when it comes to his drive, third-grader Gawain heads to Camelot Academy, a school for gifted golfers. Here he meets a whole host of exceptional golfers, but one in particular is a thorn in his side, Lancelot.

Like many sports anime, Rising Impact focuses on the wholesome nature of competition with the characters wanting to better themselves, but of course, there will always be some serious rivalry. The series was always set for two seasons on Netflix where it streams as an original animation, with the first 12-episode season airing on June 22 of this year. The second season is close on its heels and will air on August 6.

Where did season 1 leave off?

While season one introduced us to the world of golfing and many of the main characters, season two is now likely to up the ante. The season finale had Gawain and Lancelot going head to head in their first high-stakes competition, the Camelot Cup. The pair, along with the Japan team, must now head to the United Kingdom to compete. Gawain has to muster up his courage if he plans to beat Lancelot. In the first season, it was hinted that Gawain may have a stronger connection to the home of the Camelot Cup than he knows. Perhaps there is a mystery to unfurl here.

Who will return for the second season?

Given that both seasons were likely produced at the same time, it’s fair to say that all the previous cast members will return for their roles moving forward. The animation has both Japanese and English voice cast.

Gawain Nanaumi voiced by Misaki Kuno / Debi Derryberry

Lancelot Norman voiced by Yumiri Hanamori / Kieran Regan

Kiria Nishino voiced by You Taichi / Abby Trott

Kurumi Nishino voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki / Colleen O’Shaughnessey

Kai Todoin voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi / Kyle McCarley

Riser Hopkins voiced by Shunsuke Takeuchi / Nicolas Roye

Liebel Ringvald voiced by Yuto Uemura / Chris Hackney

Yumiko Koizumi voiced by Kaede Hondo / Julie Nathanson

Platalissa Bonaire voiced by Yumi Uchiyama / Erin Yvette

Wanglian Li voiced by Eiji Takemoto / Michael Yurchak

If you haven’t already, catch up with Rising Impact season one on Netflix where the second season will air in its entirety on August 6.

