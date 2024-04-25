Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3
Category:
Anime

‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 3 Is Set To Bring You More Fun and Great Action This Weekend!

Image of Jeanne Mariz Fetalco
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 10:44 am

Kaiju No. 8 is the anime you won’t want to miss this spring season! The mixture of action and comedy is attracting a lot of viewers. I mean, why wouldn’t they? With a growing number of fans, we have good news: Kaiju No. 8 episode 3 has been confirmed!

Recommended Videos

Kaiju No. 8 is an anime adapted from the hit manga series written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto. The anime is not your typical action sci-fi series. Its intense but fluid action scenes, compelling characters, great visuals, and the brilliant insertion of laugh-worthy scenes undoubtedly make it a must-watch anime.

Kaiju No. 8 is building a new narrative for heroes who are treated as a threat solely for their appearance. Kafka’s kaiju form can be truly terrifying, but his comedic side easily makes up for it. The anime premiered on April 13 with “The Man Who Became a Kaiju,” which was simultaneously streamed at 7AM PT on Crunchyroll.

As of writing, the series’ first two episodes have received a remarkable rating on Crunchyroll. The first received 46.3 thousand likes, while the latter already gained 32. 5 thousand likes and an overall rating of 4.8. Even with only two episodes, it is not a surprise that fans demand answers as to when episode 3 will be released.

When will Kaiju No. 8 season 1 episode 3 come out?

It has been officially announced that season 1, episode 3, will air live on Crunchyroll on April 27 at 7AM PT/11:30AM ET. After that live simulcast with subtitles, the episode will be available at 7:30AM PT/10:30AM ET for both subbed and dubbed versions, Crunchyroll has confirmed.

Similar to the previous episodes, episode 3 can also be streamed on third-party services, such as Amazon Prime and Netflix. If there are no delays or other sort of complications that might hinder its airing, fans can reserve their Saturdays for the rest of Kaiju No. 8 season one.

The following are its assumed release dates:

  • Episode 4 – May 4
  • Episode 5 – May 11
  • Episode 6 – May 18
  • Episode 7 – May 25
  • Episode 8 – June 1
  • Episode 9 – June 8
  • Episode 10 – June 15
  • Episode 11 – June 22
  • Episode 12 – June 29

The following episodes of Kaiju No. 8 will be streamed on Crunchyroll at the same time of day as episode 3. Kaiju No. 8 is for fans itching for some quality action and storyline. Spring Anime 2024 might have a long list of new anime to watch, but this anime is the perfect series for a fun weekend watch.

(featured image: Crunchyroll)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Elf/Human War Is About To Heat Up in ‘Re: Monster’ Episode 5!
Gobrou in Re: Monster Episode 4
Category: Anime
Anime
The Elf/Human War Is About To Heat Up in ‘Re: Monster’ Episode 5!
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Apr 25, 2024
Read Article When Will the ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Dub Release?
My Hero Academia
Category: Anime
Anime
When Will the ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Dub Release?
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Apr 25, 2024
Read Article I’m Ready for More Shonen Anime References in ‘Ninja Kamui’ Episode 12
Zai talking to Mari in a flashback from Ninja Kamui Episode 11
Category: Anime
Anime
I’m Ready for More Shonen Anime References in ‘Ninja Kamui’ Episode 12
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 25, 2024
Read Article If You Want To Revisit Gojo Satoru’s Unboxing, Check Out This Chapter From ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’
Gojo Satoru after getting unsealed from the Prison Realm in Jujutsu Kaisen 221
Category: Anime
Anime
If You Want To Revisit Gojo Satoru’s Unboxing, Check Out This Chapter From ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 24, 2024
Read Article The Magical English Dub Voice Actors Behind ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’
Frieren and Himmel standing in front of a clock tower in Episode 14 of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Category: Anime
Anime
The Magical English Dub Voice Actors Behind ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Elf/Human War Is About To Heat Up in ‘Re: Monster’ Episode 5!
Gobrou in Re: Monster Episode 4
Category: Anime
Anime
The Elf/Human War Is About To Heat Up in ‘Re: Monster’ Episode 5!
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Apr 25, 2024
Read Article When Will the ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Dub Release?
My Hero Academia
Category: Anime
Anime
When Will the ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 7 Dub Release?
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Apr 25, 2024
Read Article I’m Ready for More Shonen Anime References in ‘Ninja Kamui’ Episode 12
Zai talking to Mari in a flashback from Ninja Kamui Episode 11
Category: Anime
Anime
I’m Ready for More Shonen Anime References in ‘Ninja Kamui’ Episode 12
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 25, 2024
Read Article If You Want To Revisit Gojo Satoru’s Unboxing, Check Out This Chapter From ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’
Gojo Satoru after getting unsealed from the Prison Realm in Jujutsu Kaisen 221
Category: Anime
Anime
If You Want To Revisit Gojo Satoru’s Unboxing, Check Out This Chapter From ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 24, 2024
Read Article The Magical English Dub Voice Actors Behind ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’
Frieren and Himmel standing in front of a clock tower in Episode 14 of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
Category: Anime
Anime
The Magical English Dub Voice Actors Behind ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 24, 2024
Author
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco
A 20-something years old who is a romance, shonen, and slice-of-life enthusiasts. A writer, former university instructor, an avid anime fan, a Swiftie by heart, and someone who will drop anything (except work) for a good tv show, movie, manga, or book. Her love for anime have led her in situations where she argues with 10 years old whether Neji Hyuga's death was justifiable or not in Naruto. A good day for her is having her regular coffee and none of her favorite characters have died ;)