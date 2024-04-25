‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 3 Is Set To Bring You More Fun and Great Action This Weekend!

Kaiju No. 8 is the anime you won’t want to miss this spring season! The mixture of action and comedy is attracting a lot of viewers. I mean, why wouldn’t they? With a growing number of fans, we have good news: Kaiju No. 8 episode 3 has been confirmed!

Kaiju No. 8 is an anime adapted from the hit manga series written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto. The anime is not your typical action sci-fi series. Its intense but fluid action scenes, compelling characters, great visuals, and the brilliant insertion of laugh-worthy scenes undoubtedly make it a must-watch anime.

Kaiju No. 8 is building a new narrative for heroes who are treated as a threat solely for their appearance. Kafka’s kaiju form can be truly terrifying, but his comedic side easily makes up for it. The anime premiered on April 13 with “The Man Who Became a Kaiju,” which was simultaneously streamed at 7AM PT on Crunchyroll.

As of writing, the series’ first two episodes have received a remarkable rating on Crunchyroll. The first received 46.3 thousand likes, while the latter already gained 32. 5 thousand likes and an overall rating of 4.8. Even with only two episodes, it is not a surprise that fans demand answers as to when episode 3 will be released.

When will Kaiju No. 8 season 1 episode 3 come out?

It has been officially announced that season 1, episode 3, will air live on Crunchyroll on April 27 at 7AM PT/11:30AM ET. After that live simulcast with subtitles, the episode will be available at 7:30AM PT/10:30AM ET for both subbed and dubbed versions, Crunchyroll has confirmed.

Similar to the previous episodes, episode 3 can also be streamed on third-party services, such as Amazon Prime and Netflix. If there are no delays or other sort of complications that might hinder its airing, fans can reserve their Saturdays for the rest of Kaiju No. 8 season one.

The following are its assumed release dates:

Episode 4 – May 4

Episode 5 – May 11

Episode 6 – May 18

Episode 7 – May 25

Episode 8 – June 1

Episode 9 – June 8

Episode 10 – June 15

Episode 11 – June 22

Episode 12 – June 29

The following episodes of Kaiju No. 8 will be streamed on Crunchyroll at the same time of day as episode 3. Kaiju No. 8 is for fans itching for some quality action and storyline. Spring Anime 2024 might have a long list of new anime to watch, but this anime is the perfect series for a fun weekend watch.

(featured image: Crunchyroll)

