Missing ‘RWBY’? Here’s Where You Can Read the Manga

Is there any way to re-experience RWBY one more time? There are at least nine seasons of the show. Even if you wanted to go through all the flashy fight scenes one more time, there must be another way to experience this fun 3D anime one more time.

Luckily, a manga series for RWBY is now available for us through Viz Media. You might not be able to experience the anime’s music by reading the series, but we’re bound to be stunned by the panels that the manga has to offer.

Despite the nostalgia many people feel for RWBY, many of its former viewers had mixed opinions about the story’s plot. The animation is still praised, even after the initial anime was released a decade ago. RWBY is also often remembered for its wonderful music.

But for a magical school anime, RWBY has been criticized for its lack of world-building and its storylines, which are often difficult to follow. The narrative is also notorious for failing to conclude stories. As much as some stories aren’t “meant to go anywhere,” they become difficult to digest or leave many viewers questioning why they’re even watching the series.

RWBY’s manga, which was drawn by Bunta Kinami, was highly praised for its great art and its cleaner character storytelling. If you’re new to the series, you can parse through the volumes at Viz.

