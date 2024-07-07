All ‘Demon Slayer’ Hashiras Ranked Worst to Best

The Demon Slayer Hashiras are all talented. A list ranking their power levels would be like comparing the power levels of apples and oranges, and all other fruits. They all do different things well. So how to rank them? Pure vibes. Some are immaculate, some kinda the worst.

9. The Wind Hashira – Sanemi Shinazugawa

(Ufotable)

I understand the sort of trauma that a tragic backstory can inflict on a man, but Sanemi Shinazugawa needs to chill. His eyes to don’t just say “murder”, the shout it straight from the top floor windows of his soul. Honestly he was pretty out of pocket from the jump, downright hostile to Tanjiro. His bad vibes don’t just extend to strangers, he’s downright hostile to his own brother. Sure, I get that he’s only lashing out against his brother so his bro won’t get close and be exposed to danger from demons. But couldn’t he be a little bit nicer about it?

8. The Snake Hashira – Obanai Iguro

(Ufotable)

Obanai Iguro also gives murder vibes. Listen, I have nothing against snakes. They’re adorable. But being cold blooded little killers is in their nature. Human beings have the ability to choose their natures. He doesn’t HAVE to be a venomous little jerk, but he CHOOSES to be. Terrible vibe. You can always tell the quality of a person by how they treat their subordinates, and Obanai is ruthless, inconsiderate, and petty to those under him. He needs to stop pointing fingers at others and do a little self examination. Besides, snakes don’t have fingers. Get with the program Obanai.

7. The Mist Hashira – Muichiro Tokito

(Ufotable)

Like the mist for which he is named, Muichiro Tokito is mysterious, cold, and kind of unsettling. He’s logical to a fault, and doesn’t let his emotions guide him in his decision making process. That’s good for battle, but terrible when dealing with people. He tends to see people as tools, as evidenced when he told the swordsmiths of Swordsmith Village that their lives were only valuable for the swords they made. Show some appreciation for your co-workers, my guy.

6. The Water Hashira – Giyu Tomioka

(Ufotable)

Like the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito has a cold and aloof demeanor. The man is definitely not the sort of person you want to get stuck talking to at a party. Luckily, you never will, because Giyu spends almost all of his time alone. There’s nothing wrong with being a loner, but sometimes you gotta let people in! Tell a joke! Give a compliment! Literally just say hi to the people who are risking their lives alongside you! I get that it comes from a deep inferiority complex, Giyu. I think you gotta work it out in Slayer therapy.

5. The Sound Hashira – Tengen Uzui

(Ufotable)

Finally, the dawn of positive vibes is breaking in the bad vibe night! Tengen Uzui is an affable dude. Unlike the Hashira before him, he’s generally friendly and willing to take subordinates under his wing. His vibes are a little mixed. He’s got three wives, and he treats them all well. They really seem to like him. But is polygamy necessarily a good vibe? I dunno, jury’s still out. Seems like there’s a difference in power dynamics here, which is not what healthy relationships are based on. Tengen and his wives may have some more relationship work to do.

4. The Insect Hashira – Shinobu Kocho

(Ufotable)

The Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho look all bright and bubbly on the surface, but it’s not exactly… genuine. The cheerful demeanor is really just a mask that she wears in order to cover up the darker aspects of her personality. Most of her inner life is devoted to the hatred of demons. They did kill her sister, to be fair. She isn’t bad vibes per se, just slightly unsettling vibes. She also has a bit of a sadistic streak, and seems to really enjoy toying with the emotions of demons before killing them. Sure, demons are bad vibes, but meeting bad vibes with bad vibes does not a good vibe make.

3. The Love Hashira – Mitsuri Kanroji

(Ufotable)

Mitsuri Kanroji is all Love. Literally. She’s always got a smile. She’s always showing affection to her comrades. She’s never got a mean thing to say about anyone (except demons, which is understandable), and she’s all about having a good time. Wanna have a chill day at the hot springs? Go to Mitsuri. Got some new hire questions about the Demon Slayer job? Go to Mitsuri. Need to talk out something that’s bothering you? Go to Mitsuri. Unless you’re a demon, then you definitely DON’T want to go to Mitsuri, she will kill you with extreme prejudice.

2. The Stone Hashira – Gyomei Himejima

(Ufotable)

Gnome Himejima’s vibes are immaculate. He’s the epitome of a gentle giant. He’s easily the strongest Hashira in terms of raw power, but does he lord it over his comrades? Absolutely not. Gyomei is the definition of humility. And with the prayer beads that he’s always carrying around, he’s practically a living saint. He puts everyone around him at ease both on and off the battlefield, and even the most cynical and mistrustful Hashira value his opinion and leadership. What’s more? He’s a ride or die. The man is totally unafraid to give his life in service of his friends, the Demon Slayer Corps, and humanity itself. What a stand up guy.

1. The Flame Hashira – Kyojuro Rengoku

(Ufotable)

Kyojuro Rengoku is the PINNACLE of good vibes. Always positive. Always smiling. Always contributing value to any situation. He’s a campfire of a person, you can’t help but feel warm and safe around him. He’s also is just a good time to hang out with. He has a habit of shouting “DELICIOUS!” when eating a good meal, and it’s simply adorable. Above all else, Rengoku believes that it is the duty of the strong to protect the weak, and he bases his entire personality around this central moral tenant. He’s prepared to live by it, and more importantly… die by it. Which is exactly what he did. Rest in peace, Rengoku, you may be gone, but your good vibes are still with us even after death.

