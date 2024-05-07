Will ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Chapter 107 Keep the Action Going?

Having now been adapted into an anime, awareness of the manga Kaiju No. 8 has only grown. Though the anime may only be a few episodes deep, the manga written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto is already well underway, and Chapter 107 is set to be released next.

With the story locked in the middle of a huge battle, fans eagerly await the next chapter of Kaiju No. 8. The story’s protagonist, Kafka Hibino, a.k.a. Kaiju No. 8, is facing off against the humanoid Kaiju No. 9. After utilizing moves he learned through his training, like Troop Style, Hand-to-Hand Combat, Kafka realizes his strategies aren’t going to work given that No. 9 is well aware of these moves, too. Previously, No. 9 possessed Isoa Shinomiya’s memories, and can, as a result, anticipate and combat those moves with extraordinary speed. Despite the battle destroying their surroundings, No. 9 remains unfazed.

In a series of flashbacks, Kafka remembers what Soshiro Hoshina told him: that he should not rely on Troop Style in a fight against No. 9. Soshiro then taught him a new variant of Troop Style, which is combined with Hoshina style, a style that was kept under wraps so that No. 9 would never learn of it.

Back in the action, Kafka prepares to attack No. 9, altering his attack into the Hoshina Style in a move he calls “Troop Style Hand-to-Hand Combat: Third Form Alternative – Dual Aspect Strike.” The last panel of the chapter shows the blow landing on a surprised No. 9.

What to expect in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107

Chapter 107 is set for release at 12AM JST on Friday, May 10, 2024, which means that it will be available in the United States on Thursday, May 9, 8AM PT and 11AM ET. You can read it over on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

Fans will be looking forward to seeing how No. 9 will respond in the opening of the next chapter. Will the blow have shocked it? Will it have damaged it? Or will it remain unfazed, leaving Kafka vulnerable? Kafka may have the upper hand in the fight for now, but we doubt the fight is truly over, even with this recent blow. Kaiju No. 9 has been the story’s antagonist for quite some time now, as it’s one of the strongest and most intelligent Kaiju we have met. We doubt that Kafka’s battle with it will end in the next chapter. The chapter may also shift attention back to Mina, who was knocked unconscious and may very well regain consciousness in time to join Kafka as he faces off against the big bad.

(featured image: Production I.G)

