‘Twilight out of Focus’ Episode 2 Release Date Confirmed

The latest BL (boy’s love) anime to hit our screens, and give us all the feels, is Twilight out of Focus.

Focusing on the burgeoning love of Mao Tsuchiya and Hisashi Ootomo, the series premiered on Crunchyroll on July 4 and is already moving swiftly on to the second episode, allowing us all just a moment to prepare ourselves for what’s to come.

BL manga and light novels have been an immensely popular niche within manga for some time now, and that niche genre is only getting bigger as LGBTQ+ positivity becomes more normal. Written and illustrated by Jyanome, the manga began serialization in 2018 and was published as part of Kodansha’s digital BL site, Honey Milk. The anime adaption was announced on July 3, 2023, and almost one year to the day later, the first episode aired.

What’s it about?

It follows two high school students Mao and Hisashi, who wind up being dorm mates. When Mao discovers that the Hishashi is queer and has a boyfriend, he accepts it with no issues, but the two decide to lay down some ground rules:

Mao won’t out Hisashi as gay.

Hisashi won’t hit on Mao.

They’ll respect each other’s private time.

The thing with rules is, they are made to be broken. After spending so much time together, they start to feel something more, and when the BL fanatic president of the film club, which Mao is a part of as a cameraman, decides to produce a BL film, well things get complicated. Hisashi is asked to take on a leading role, and Mao discovers he doesn’t quite like watching Hisashi be romantic with others right in front of him.

When is the second episode releasing?

The adaption was picked up by Crunchyroll for licensing outside of Japan, with the first episode airing July 4, the second episode is set to air on July 11 at 10:30AM (ET)/7:30AM (PT). the show will be releasing one episode a week with each episode lasting roughly 23–25 minutes long.

The manga was adapted by Studio Deen, a Japanese animation studio that has covered its fair share of BL dramas in the past (Welcome Home and Sasaki and Miyano). The series is directed by Toshinori Watanabe and stars veteran voice actors Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Yuma Uchida and Mao and Hisashi respectively. The pair have worked opposite one another before in Sasaki and Miyano.

