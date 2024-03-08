Skip to main content

How Many ‘Solo Leveling’ Episodes Have Been Released?

Nobody can get enough of Solo Leveling. Sung Jinwoo’s rise to becoming the strongest hunter in the game is something we can all get behind, and we’re all eagerly waiting for all the episodes of the anime to come out.

It’s clear that this wouldn’t be Solo Leveling’s last season, since there wouldn’t be too many episodes coming out. At the moment, there are at least eight episodes that are currently available on Crunchyroll for fans to watch and enjoy.

Episode NumberEpisode Title
1I’m Used To It
2If I Had One More Chance
3It’s Like A Game
4I’ve Gotta Get Stronger
5A Pretty Good Deal
6The Real Hunt Begins
7Let’s See How Far I Can Go
8This Is Frustrating

There is also Episode 7.5, but I didn’t include it in the table above since it’s just a recap of the previous episode of Solo Leveling, and many fans find it unnecessary. You’re better off skipping to the eighth episode.

If you’re looking for when the latest episodes will arrive, you can take a look at Solo Leveling’s episode release schedule and release times.

What makes this anime worth watching? If you’re looking for something quick and action-packed, Solo Leveling should be dusted off your Crunchyroll library. It’s about Sung Jinwoo, who was once dubbed the “world’s weakest hunter.” This would all change after a traumatic incident in a Double Dungeon, which would lead to Jinwoo gaining a second chance at life and the ability to level up. The anime is still releasing new episodes, so stay tuned for more.

