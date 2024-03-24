If You Can’t Wait for ‘Solo Leveling: Arise’, Here’s How To Get into Early Access

Whether you’re coming in fresh from Solo Leveling’s anime adaptation or are a longtime manhwa (Korea’s answer to manga) reader, Solo Leveling: Arise likely caught your attention. It doesn’t matter if you’re running out of phone space. You’re probably rushing to delete apps while reading this.

Except you discover that Solo Leveling: Arise isn’t available in your area yet. Gasp! The latest mobile and PC RPG game by Netmarble has been released for early access in Canada only, and the rest of the world will have to wait a few more months.

But don’t book your plane tickets to the Great White North just yet. You can access Solo Leveling: Arise by switching your VPN settings to any Canadian city. After switching your VPN server to Canada, go to the Solo Leveling: Arise website and download the game. You can create an account for the Canada Server for now and then create an additional account for the global launch.

It’s unclear if you can use the same email address for different servers, so proceed with caution if you want to use your email for the global version of the game. Now that’s out of the way, you can play the game and level up as Sung Jinwoo.

You can expect chapters from the manhwa, as well as episodes from the anime, to be replayed in the game. Some characters killed in the anime might even return to the game for plot reasons. You’ll level up as Jinwoo himself while working with other Hunters from the series.

Even if you haven’t read the manhwa, Solo Leveling: Arise is an entertaining game to play. And it’s a great way to pass the time while you’re waiting on season two of the anime but still need your Jinwoo fix. But if you have the patience and discipline, you can always just read the manhwa and wait for the game’s global release. That way, you don’t have to worry about experiencing any lags in gameplay.

