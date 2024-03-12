Jinwoo Can Keep Leveling Up When ‘Solo Leveling’ Episode 10 Drops

Solo Leveling has a lot of terrible humans, but at least Joohee and Chiyul aren’t among them. Sung Jinwoo has to keep his strength a secret, and it almost got out because of Kang Taeshik.

So wait, the prisoners weren’t the ones who caused trouble in the last dungeon raid? In Kang Taeshik’s recollection, a family member of those prisoners reached out to him to kill those prisoners for hurting his daughter. Simply put, it wouldn’t be terrible for those prisoners to disappear under “mysterious” circumstances.

But Taeshik just killed two other innocent hunters during his spree. He didn’t care about retribution. Taeshik is just a sicko who loves killing people out of pleasure. Luckily, Jinwoo was able to put an end to Taeshik and acquire a stealth ability because of the system. We’ll see where things go from here when the next episode of Solo Leveling drops on Crunchyroll on March 16, 2024.

Bro thought being a B rank hunter meant something to Jinwoo ??!! NEXTTT ?️ #sololeveling pic.twitter.com/pUM4pdT09E — Zmurc (@zmurc) March 9, 2024

Sung Jinwoo’s power level at the moment can defeat a B-Rank Hunter. He was able to put Kang Taeshik down, who was among the best B-Rank Hunters around. But Woo Jinchul from the Korean Hunters Association caught on. He pretended to buy Chiyul and Joohee’s lie about being the ones responsible for killing Taeshik, but he’s been alerted by Jinwoo’s newfound strength.

Nevertheless, Chiyul came in to hide Jinwoo’s secret. Now our favorite hunter can keep leveling up. It may be Chiyul’s way of returning the favor to Jinwoo for saving his life twice, but it’s still a nice gesture in an anime where we’ve had to witness consecutive episodes full of betrayal.

