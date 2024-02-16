Skip to main content

When Do New Episodes of ‘Solo Leveling’ Come Out?

By Feb 16th, 2024, 1:47 pm
Sung Jinwoo attacking other Hunters in Solo Leveling Episode 6

Now that you’re hooked on Solo Leveling, there’s no way you’d want to miss out on the latest episode, regardless of where you’re watching the anime.

Solo Leveling is based on the webtoon of the same name, which released its last chapter in 2021. Fans have been waiting for years for an anime adaptation, and the episodes have proven that the wait was worth it.

There’s been widespread praise for Solo Leveling, from the action sequences to the anime’s opening theme. A-1 Pictures, the studio in charge of bringing the anime to life, has been releasing the episodes on a consistent schedule.

The first episode of Solo Leveling was released on January 6, 2024, and new episodes drop every Saturday. There will be a total of 12 episodes for the first season, and the last episode is expected to air on March 23, 2024. Until then, you can expect a new episode of Solo Leveling to air every Saturday. You can check the release times here if you want to watch the new episode upon its release.

Solo Leveling Episode Release Dates

EpisodeRelease Date
Episode 1January 6, 2024
Episode 2January 13, 2024
Episode 3January 20, 2024
Episode 4January 27, 2024
Episode 5February 3, 2024
Episode 6February 10, 2024
Episode 7February 17, 2024
Episode 8February 24, 2024
Episode 9March 2, 2024
Episode 10March 9, 2024
Episode 11March 16, 2024
Episode 12March 23, 2024

You can watch the latest episode on Crunchyroll. For those outside of North America, Solo Leveling is also available on Netflix.

(featured image: Crunchyroll/A-1 Pictures)

