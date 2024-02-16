When Do New Episodes of ‘Solo Leveling’ Come Out?

Now that you’re hooked on Solo Leveling, there’s no way you’d want to miss out on the latest episode, regardless of where you’re watching the anime.

Solo Leveling is based on the webtoon of the same name, which released its last chapter in 2021. Fans have been waiting for years for an anime adaptation, and the episodes have proven that the wait was worth it.

There’s been widespread praise for Solo Leveling, from the action sequences to the anime’s opening theme. A-1 Pictures, the studio in charge of bringing the anime to life, has been releasing the episodes on a consistent schedule.

The first episode of Solo Leveling was released on January 6, 2024, and new episodes drop every Saturday. There will be a total of 12 episodes for the first season, and the last episode is expected to air on March 23, 2024. Until then, you can expect a new episode of Solo Leveling to air every Saturday. You can check the release times here if you want to watch the new episode upon its release.

Solo Leveling Episode Release Dates

Episode Release Date Episode 1 January 6, 2024 Episode 2 January 13, 2024 Episode 3 January 20, 2024 Episode 4 January 27, 2024 Episode 5 February 3, 2024 Episode 6 February 10, 2024 Episode 7 February 17, 2024 Episode 8 February 24, 2024 Episode 9 March 2, 2024 Episode 10 March 9, 2024 Episode 11 March 16, 2024 Episode 12 March 23, 2024

You can watch the latest episode on Crunchyroll. For those outside of North America, Solo Leveling is also available on Netflix.

(featured image: Crunchyroll/A-1 Pictures)

