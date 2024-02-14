Having Trouble Finding ‘Solo Leveling’? Here’s Where To Watch the Hit Anime

If you’ve been hearing everybody talking about how good Solo Leveling is, then you’re probably wondering why you couldn’t find it on your streaming service. This hit anime about dungeon raids and powering up is exclusive to some streaming platforms, depending on where you’re from.

For international viewers, Solo Leveling is available on Netflix with English and other local subtitles. This might be helpful for those with VPN subscriptions who want to see the anime without having to buy another subscription. North American viewers won’t find the anime at Disney+ or Netflix, and with Funimation officially bought out, there’s only one anime streaming site you can view it from.

Solo Leveling is exclusive to Crunchyroll for now, and you can watch the first episode for free. There’s a 14-day free trial for anybody who wants to try Crunchyroll out, but I recommend you let the anime finish before making use of the free trial period. Fan subscriptions start at $7.99 a month, and they can go up to $14.99 for Ultimate Fan.

Another option is to stream Solo Leveling through Amazon Prime Video. If you already have a Crunchyroll subscription, you can view the complete anime for free.

Solo Leveling follows Sung Jinwoo, who became a hunter to provide for his family. The only problem is that he’s extremely weak, and he lives in a world where no effort can change one’s strength or rank as a hunter. After his brush with death in an overpowered dungeon, Jinwoo is given the chance to live again and become stronger.

Even if you’ve already had your fill of underdog stories in anime, there are so many good reasons to watch Solo Leveling. The explosive fight scenes and Jinwoo’s grind to become among the strongest hunters will make it hard for you to ignore one of this season’s best fantasy action anime.

(featured image: Crunchyroll/A-1 Pictures)

