Here’s Why ‘Solo Leveling’ Episode 8 Was Delayed

Every Solo Leveling fan is waiting eagerly for each episode to roll out. The seventh episode introduced us to new villains and potential threats to Sung Jinwoo’s rise as a Hunter, and they’re not monsters from an S-Rank Dungeon, but episode 8 has been delayed. Here’s why.

Recommended Videos

We’ll have to wait longer for the eighth episode because Sung Jinwoo’s Japanese voice actor, Taito Ban, tested positive for COVID-19. Ban was rumored to have coughed blood during recording, but this happened before his COVID diagnosis. What we know for now is that episode eight will be coming out on March 2, 2024, instead of February 24, 2024. Aniplex viewers will be watching a recap of the seventh episode of Solo Leveling over the coming weekend.

Is the release date of the English dub affected?

With episode 8 being delayed for 1 week, how much out of 10 would you rate Solo Leveling anime so far? pic.twitter.com/qd4lJirPTG — Solo Leveling (@SoloLevelAnime) February 19, 2024

Even those who watch Solo Leveling in English dub will be affected by the change in the anime’s release schedule. For Crunchyroll subscribers, no new episode will be coming out on February 24, 2024. It’s possible for the other release dates of Solo Leveling to be moved. Nevertheless, fans are more than willing to wait for the next episode if it means Ban’s full recovery.

Episode eight of the anime could be a crossroads for Jinwoo, who is getting stronger at a rapid pace. He raised the suspicions of the Korean Hunters Association after surviving two high-level dungeons despite his status as an E-Rank Hunter. It’s only a matter of time before others realize that Jinwoo is constantly leveling up.

Hwang Dongsoo was also informed of his brother’s death in the C-Rank Dungeon and looks forward to getting revenge by killing both Jinho and Jinwoo. He may be located overseas for now, but his reputation as a bloodthirsty S-Rank Hunter is known far and wide. Jinwoo needs allies, and Jinho’s offer is still on the table.

(featured image: Crunchyroll/A-1 Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]