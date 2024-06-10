Colin and Penelope gaze into each other's eyes
How Much ‘Bridgerton’ Will ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, Part 2 Give Us?

El Kuiper
Published: Jun 10, 2024 11:42 am

For the first time in Bridgerton’s relatively short history, Netflix has decided to split the newest season into two parts. Though I was annoyed at first, I finally saw the merit in this approach—for this particular season, anyway—and my anticipation, and the anticipation of the rest of the Ton, has undoubtedly skyrocketed.

While the first part of Bridgerton season 3 was undoubtedly meant to be a rom-com—Colin teaches Penelope how to flirt! He dreams about her!—the second part of Bridgerton season 3 is shaping up to be a rather more intense affair, with the secret of Lady Whistledown’s identity holding Penelope’s relationship with Colin, Eloise, and the rest of the Ton in a vice-like grip. Will Penelope be able to reveal her secret identity on her own terms? Will Eloise beat her to the punch? Will Colin still be willing to walk down the aisle? Who knows! Bring on the drama.

With so much gossip still to come, one might be tempted to think, or even wholeheartedly hope, that Netflix has been kind enough to give us more than the usual eight episodes for this season of Bridgerton. It would make sense, right? There’s still so much ground to cover, and we all want to see more of Penelope and Colin’s glorious romance.

Sadly, however, it has been confirmed that Bridgerton season 3, part 2 will consist of a total of four episodes, just as part one did. Each episode will be around an hour long, and the episode titles have already been revealed: “Tick Tock,” “Romancing Mister Bridgerton” (of course there’s an episode this season that uses the original book title!), “Joining of Hands,” and “Into the Light.”

As far as I can tell, we’ll see Eloise giving Penelope an ultimatum, then we’ll get a peek at Colin and Penelope planning their wedding, then we’ll get to witness their actual wedding, and then we’ll get to enjoy the Lady Whistledown reveal. If you want to catch a glimpse of the action before all the episodes drop, you can watch the official trailer for Bridgerton season 3, part 2 below:

Bridgerton season 3 will be available to stream in full on June 13. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait much longer.

