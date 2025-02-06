‘How good President Trump looks’: Marjorie Taylor Greene fawns over Trump in biggest grift yet

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) makes Americans deeply uncomfortable by gushing over “how good” Donald Trump looks.

While it’s common for politicians to openly and avidly support a president, Greene has taken her support of Trump to the level of a diehard fangirl, raising ethical questions about whether “fans” should serve in Congress. Her extreme Trump loyalty has caused myriad problems in the House as she has tried to oust Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, threatened to shut down the government if Joe Biden wasn’t impeached, stirred chaos in House meetings by attacking her colleagues, and helped Rep. Nancy Mace launch a bullying campaign against fellow representative Sarah McBride. Since Trump became president, she has mindlessly supported and echoed his every claim, constantly penning “thank you” posts to gush about his latest action. She even offered a dizzying word salad to explain that when Trump said he would end the Russo-Ukranian War on “Day One” in office, he didn’t actually mean “Day One,” and therefore, didn’t break his promise.

She also has moved beyond defending and praising his actions to simply gushing about his appearance.

Marjorie Taylor Greene gushes over Trump’s appearance

Recently, Greene took to X to gush over how “good” Trump looked. She wrote, “I’m so impressed at how good President Trump looks.” Greene claimed he’s “healthy, sharp, and incredibly wise.” Of course, Greene can rarely pen a post without including some jab at Democrats or journalists who try to hold Trump accountable. She marveled at how much energy he had despite “the nasty fake news that asks him America LAST pathetic questions.” Greene concluded that it was “just so great” to have a President “capable of making America GREAT again!!!”

It’s quite ironic that Greene praises 78-year-old Trump, considering her numerous ageist and ableist attacks on Biden. Trump is even older than Biden was when he was elected president, making him the oldest person to be inaugurated. Greene relentlessly took swipes at Biden’s age and health, calling him a “mentally incompetent, feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap,” an “old fool,” an “old fart,” and claimed he was in office for longer than she was alive. Despite these gross attacks on Biden, she was notably silent when major concerns arose over Trump’s health during his presidential campaign as he made nonsensical statements, displayed increasingly erratic behavior, nearly fell trying to open a truck door, and flatly refused to release his medical records. It seems only Democrats aren’t permitted to age or display natural signs of aging under Greene’s watch.

Now, she’s insisting Trump is energetic, sharp, and the perfect picture of health. It’s unclear how she came away with this assessment. Just a week into his presidency, Trump needed a break to go golfing at a luxury resort. Additionally, he struggled to show basic respect and decorum during a press conference about the devastating plane crash that took 67 lives, cracked jokes about the accident, and insulted journalists who asked basic questions. According to Greene, though, he’s just displaying his supreme wisdom and health.

