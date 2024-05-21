(L-R) Marjorie Taylor Greene frowns at a podium, Jasmine Crockett speaks to a crowd while wearing a fur coat.
We Can’t Get Enough of These’Bleach Blonde Bad Built’ Memes

Published: May 21, 2024

If you’re wondering why the phrase “Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body” is trending on social media, you’re not alone. The alliterative insult took off last week, spawned from the unlikeliest of sources: the U.S. House of Representatives.

An after-hours session of the House Oversight Committee descended into a verbal sparring match between vile homophobic MAGA Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX). Greene tried to insult Crockett by saying, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

But Crockett did not come to play. The Dallas-based freshman rep responded via a question for the committee  chairman, Representative James Comer of Kentucky, asking “I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling: If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

The fiery exchange quickly went viral, with Crockett’s “Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body” garnering the most attention. Crockett posted on X, “So MTG wanted to talk about my appearance in COMMITTEE?! It’s against the rules to do… She refused to apologize! The chairman ruled that it was ok… AND I asked for clarification about what qualifies as “engaging in personalities” & basically wanted to know if I could talk shit about her appearance as… well… y’all know what she looks like, right? PEOPLE IN GLASS HOUSES!”

Normally, we discourage insulting someone based on their appearance … unless that person is Marjorie Taylor Greene, a noted vitriolic antisemitic monster who frequently harasses her co-workers and students against gun violence. She deserves everything coming to her and more. Many Democrats came to Crockett’s defense, calling out the misogynoir within Greene’s insult.

Crockett’s “B6” insult quickly captured the imagination of musicians across the country, who set her hilarious insult to music. Here are some of the best takes:

Crockett has been reposting the memes and songs inspired by her phrase and hopes to turn it into a fundraising opportunity. She posted on X, “So we are going to drop “A Crockett Clapback Collection.” This collection will feature various swag that includes random things I’ve said. The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House! Give me a little time to really get the swag online etc., but B6 will drop first.”

