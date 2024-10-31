‘What is going on with his health?’: Concerning new video renews calls for Donald Trump’s medical records

A concerning new video that sees Donald Trump struggling to open a vehicle door has renewed calls for the Presidential candidate to release his medical records.

Recommended Videos

With the presidential election just days away, calls for Trump’s medical records have gained a new urgency. Not only has his behavior grown more erratic leading up to the election, but over 200 mental health professionals signed an open letter highlighting grave concerns for his mental and cognitive health. These professionals warned that if their suspicions and observations are correct, the results of a neurological evaluation would likely be “disqualifying” for Trump in terms of the presidential election. While it typically is wrong to speculate on the health of individuals, one exception is when it comes to the President of the United States. There must be transparency, as certain serious health conditions could impact one’s ability to lead the country. Kamala Harris has accepted the need for transparency and released her medical records, while Joe Biden stepped out of the presidential race due to concerns over his age and health.

Meanwhile, Trump has refused to release his records despite numerous worrying signs. His nonsensical rants and statements have increased in frequency, with his phonemic paraphasia growing more noticeable. He has made increasingly odd decisions, such as abruptly deciding to sway silently to the music onstage during a town hall instead of answering questions. It has gotten to the point that Trump now appears to display far more signs of cognitive decline or a severe health condition than Biden did. After all, Biden’s struggles were largely explainable as the natural effects of aging and a speech impediment. On the other hand, the latest concerning video of Trump isn’t so easily explainable.

New video sparks concerns for Donald Trump’s health

Recently, Trump traveled to Green Bay, WI, for a rally. As part of his appearance, he sat in a garbage truck in an attempt to shade Biden’s misinterpreted “garbage” statement. However, the difficulty he had in opening the truck door garnered more attention than the truck and his sanitation outfit. A video quickly circulated online noting Trump’s struggles. In the video, he appears to be dragging his right leg and having difficulty balancing. He is seen reaching for the truck handle three times but missing and grabbing air while nearing falling over. Finally, he grabs the door and uses it for balance.

Trump looks very unwell in this video. What is going on with his health? https://t.co/e7r2k5CxEz — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 30, 2024

To be fair, Trump is nearing 80, so the video may just reflect his aging. Additionally, it’s possible he just had a long day, and the video simply reflects exhaustion. However, others felt his struggles could be signs of more severe health issues. Viewers found the leg dragging particularly concerning, as it resembled the foot drop gait of stroke patients. His inability to grab the door handle may have also reflected deteriorating depth perception, which could be a sign of aging, eye issues, or neurological conditions. Imbalance and poor motor control could be even further signs of a neurological condition. Needless to say, the video raised questions about whether Trump’s refusal to release his medical records is because he is hiding something serious. It also demonstrated the glaring double standard when it comes to Trump’s health as opposed to Biden’s health.

Now we know why he refused to release his medical records. Remember all those videos I posted of him dragging his right leg? https://t.co/9T0HNjd8sS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 30, 2024

HOLY SHIT something appears seriously wrong with Trump’s health in this video ? pic.twitter.com/HY43xDR7ln — Brett Meiselas ??? (@BMeiselas) October 30, 2024

BREAKING: Stunning new footage shows Donald Trump barely able to walk. Is this why Trump refused to disclose his health records? pic.twitter.com/UboZhTa7t3 — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) October 30, 2024

For years, Biden's health has been a media target, echoing GOP talking points.



Meanwhile, Trump regularly drags his feet, shows balance issues, and displays aphasia—symptoms linked to Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s—yet faces relative silence.pic.twitter.com/dVD7CzdoKl — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) October 31, 2024

Even if Trump’s difficulties are natural age-related struggles, they still raise the question of whether his age could impact his ability to lead the country. This is the exact same question that was levied at Biden and contributed to his dropping out of the race. Now, it’s a question that must be asked of Trump. Additionally, his worrisome symptoms demonstrate a need for him to release the results of a mental health and/or neurological evaluation. Whether the results are disqualifying or actually dispel concerns, America deserves transparency.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy