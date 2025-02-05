‘I can’t understand a word you’re saying’: Trump’s arrogantly racist jab at a female journalist rightfully criticized online

Donald Trump is criticized online after directing a condescending jab at a female Afghan journalist who spoke with an accent.

The incident is far from the first time Trump has insulted journalists. During his first presidential campaign in 2015, he committed one of his most egregious offenses and mocked a disabled journalist. While discussing a 2001 article from reporter Serge Kovaleski, he suddenly tried to make a physical impression of Kovaleski, who has arthrogryposis, which affects the joints. Although he hasn’t committed an offense of that caliber again, his disregard for journalists continues popping up from time to time, including during his press conference about the devastating plane crash near Washington, D.C.

When reporters questioned whether his unsubstantiated claims that DEI caused the crash would give comfort to the family, Trump responded, “That’s not a very smart question.” Later, when asked if he would visit the crash site, he sarcastically responded, “What’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?” Both questions were reasonable and did not deserve such callous and cold responses, especially when they centered around a tragedy that took 67 lives. However, Trump’s arrogance towards journalists seems only to be growing worse.

Donald Trump insults female journalist

Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently held a press conference at the White House. During the conference, Trump briefly handed the floor over to a female reporter who had a question for him. She explained she was an Afgan journalist and, therefore, interested in whether he had any comments on Afghanistan. She asked, “You have any plan to change Afghanistan’s situation? Are you able to recognize the Taliban?” Trump responded, “I’m having a little hard time understanding you. Where are you from?” The woman repeated that she was from Afghanistan.

Trump stated, “Actually, it’s a beautiful voice and a beautiful accent.” The woman began to smile at the comment, but then he continued, “The only problem is I can’t understand a word you’re saying.” She leaned forward and appeared ready to repeat the question, but Trump cut her off, saying callously, “But I just say this. Good luck.” He then told another journalist to proceed with their question and dismissed the Afghan journalist.

Reporter: You have any plan to change Afghanistan's situation? Are you able to recognize Taliban?



Trump: It’s a beautiful voice and a beautiful accent. The only problem is I can't understand a word you're saying, but. But I just say this. Good luck. Live in peace. pic.twitter.com/lWyq4fuplm — Acyn (@Acyn) February 5, 2025

The internet swiftly criticized Trump’s callous jab. Many accused him of hearing the woman’s question and using his jab to avoid having to answer it. After all, if he genuinely didn’t hear the question, he simply could’ve asked her to repeat it. The cold, “Good luck” remark adds weight to these allegations, as it appeared to be a way of telling her she was on her own. Regardless if he heard or understood the question, dismissing a professional in this condescending manner is quite distasteful for the President of the United States.

Trump’s dismissive and insulting attitude toward female journalists is reminiscent of the terrible manner many celebrities have treated female reporters. The retorts and sarcasm of celebrities like Blake Lively or Hugh Grant toward female reporters have been widely condemned. Meanwhile, the President of the United States should be held to even higher standards. The nation looks to him to set the standard for how to treat working professionals with respect and dignity. Unfortunately, he continues setting a terrible standard with his dismissive and arrogant jabs at journalists.

