‘I have no cognitive’: Donald Trump’s adamant denial of health concerns may betray the truth

Donald Trump’s attempts to diffuse concerns about his health backfired when he forgot his age and proudly boasted, “I have no cognitive … got no cognitive.”

While Biden was pressured to step down from the U.S. presidential race due to concerns about his health and capability to lead the country, Trump initially somehow managed to evade the same scrutiny. Trump is currently 78, meaning if elected into office, he will even surpass Biden as the oldest person elected as president in U.S. history. His slight edge over Biden in terms of age/health was quickly forgotten when Kamala Harris replaced Biden in the presidential race. Not only is she almost 20 years younger than Trump, but she has been more transparent about her medical history, releasing her medical records with her physician noting she was in “excellent health.” In contrast, Trump has repeatedly failed to release his medical records.

Meanwhile, Trump’s recent erratic behavior has given a new urgency to calls for his medical records. Concerns for his health arose when he decided to silently sway and bop to music on stage for forty minutes at a town hall instead of speaking or answering questions. Some of his recent statements have been even more incoherent and shocking than usual, such as admitting he doesn’t know what IVF is, suggesting replacing auto workers with child laborers, and calling January 6 a “day of love.” He also canceled numerous appearances and a second debate with Harris. When directly addressing his health, Trump didn’t have the most reassuring statement.

Donald Trump says he has “no cognitive”

Trump recently appeared in Lancaster, PA, for a town hall. While speaking, he went on a rant about “cognitive problems” and his age. First, he insisted that he wasn’t almost 80, stating, “I’m not 80, and I’m not that close to 80.” The statement raised questions about whether he forgot his age. Considering he turned 78 last June, he is very close to 80. However, his rant grew even more bizarre when he repeatedly declared he had “no cognitive.”

“I have no cognitive,” he declared confidently. “She [Harris] may have a cognitive problem … but … but. There’s no cognitive problem.” Trump then claimed someone had grilled him for “two hours” and determined he had “no cognitive,” although he didn’t specify who grilled him or diagnosed him with “no cognitive.” In conclusion, he stated proudly, “Got no cognitive.”

No cognitive? Does he mean no cognitive function? No cognition, period? Does he know what “cognitive” means or does he really think “no cognitive” is an actual thing … and a positive one at that? Trying to deny having cognitive problems and declaring himself “no cognitive” in the process isn’t the best way to diffuse concerns about his health.

In the same speech, he also bragged about supposedly “acing” cognitive tests and that doctors have never seen anything like it. However, it’s suspected he was talking about the Montreal Cognitive Assessment he took in 2020, which he has bragged about repeatedly for years. The major problem with his claims that he aced this “difficult” cognitive test and astounded his doctors is that the test is not extremely difficult or rare to pass. The only reason it would be extremely difficult to pass, or doctors would doubt someone’s ability to pass, is if they display signs of cognitive impairment. Needless to say, Trump’s declaration of acing difficult cognitive tests and having “no cognitive” aren’t the flexes he thinks they are.

