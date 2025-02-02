‘You want me to go swimming?’: Trump disgustingly disrespects those killed in the D.C. plane crash

After first playing the aviation expert and throwing out unsolicited advice on how to fly helicopters, President Trump has now made a humiliating joke out of the tragic January 29 plane crash victims on national television.

The press conference on Thursday turned nightmarish as soon as Trump began to speak and blame air traffic control and the unfortunate helicopter pilot for the tragedy, who himself was one of the victims of the crash. But as the conference went on, Trump stooped to a new low and chose the worst place, time, and topic to flaunt his rotting wit.

When a reporter asked Trump whether he would visit the families of the 67 victims, he conveniently refused to comment, because well, why would he care about civilians now that he’s already inside the White House? But this isn’t where his diatribe ends. When the reporters further asked if he would visit the accident site, Trump disgustingly responded,

“I have a plan to visit, not the site. Because you tell me, what’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?”

If this lack of respect for the victims and the press doesn’t immediately send all the MAGA supporters into a fit of anger, there’s no hope left. While many such helpless causes still took to X (Twitter) to defend Trump, many also rightfully bashed him for his abhorrent conduct.

“This is a man who once made fun of a disabled reporter. Trump has no empathy, nothing surprising here,” one user wrote.

Trump also couldn’t keep up his act of grief for long before dragging his political rivals into the conversation, proving that the conference was politically motivated. He mindlessly blamed diversity initiatives for causing “lax aviation standards” and called it the cause of the crash while boasting of his extraordinary “aviation standards” in comparison to Obama’s “very mediocre at best.”

On top of it, Trump was quick to blame the U.S. Army helicopter pilot for the crash when formal investigations are still ongoing. He claimed that “There were no adjustments made” and that the pilot could have “done a million different maneuvers.” Mind you, President Trump has never flown a helicopter in all 78 years of his life.

Dragging air traffic controllers into the ordeal, he claimed that it was because of their late warnings the collision could not be prevented. “There were some warnings, but the warnings were given very, very late,” he said. However, his further comments made it clear that the President had ulterior motives for dragging the air traffic controllers into this—to bring down Biden.

“When I arrived in 2016, I made that change very early on, because I always felt this was a job that had to be superior intelligence, and we didn’t really have that. And we had it. And then when I left office and Biden took over, he changed them back to lower than ever before.” (via CNN)

Later, Trump issued a presidential memorandum directing a review of “the damage done” to aviation safety under the Biden administration. While the White House is busy looking for political gains from the tragedy, we offer sincere condolences to the families of the victims. The tragedy happened on January 29 after an American Airlines plane from Kansas carrying 64 people onboard collided with a military helicopter midair, sending both aircraft plummeting into the Potomac River below.

