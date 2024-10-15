‘Hope he’s okay’: Donald Trump’s peculiar jam session could get voters grooving to a different rhythm come November

On Monday night, former President Donald Trump‘s town hall event at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa., just outside of Philadelphia, turned into a trainwreck and the weirdest party ever.

The campaign detour devolved into what could only be called a strange spectacle, raising immediate questions about Trump’s fitness for office or anything without someone watching him like a puppy. What began as a fairly standard campaign stop quickly unraveled into a spontaneous “DJ Trump“ concert, confusing attendees and observers concerned about Trump’s mental acuity.

The scene even prompted Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, to quip, “Hope he’s okay.” The event, moderated by Trump acolyte and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, was interrupted twice by medical emergencies in the crowd. Instead of handling the situation like a normal person and returning to the planned program—or even having genuine concern for those affected—Trump appeared flustered and unable to regain his footing. Confused, he requested “Ave Maria” be played, later clarifying he wanted Luciano Pavarotti’s version like that makes a difference.

I watched the entire Trump rally in Oaks, Pennsylvania and broke it down minute by minute. Trump awkwardly danced onstage for over 35 minutes for no discernible reason. There were two brief medical issues with members of the audience that appeared to resolve quickly. pic.twitter.com/iDOCAh0Eim — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) October 15, 2024

As the situation deteriorated with great haste, a violently unserious Trump abruptly ended the Q&A session, declaring, “Let’s not do any more questions. Let’s just listen to music.” What followed was an unprecedented 40-minute musical interlude, during which he swayed and did his Trump diddy-bop on stage to an eclectic playlist ranging from the Village People’s “YMCA” to Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain.” He had them watch a Sinead O’Connor video, for Pete’s sake.

Trump got lost last night, on camera, in front of all of us, for 39 minutes. Watch. It's shocking.



His fitness for office, his delusions, his criminality, his extremism – use military vs US citizens – are most important issues in election now.



He is unfit, unhinged & unwell. https://t.co/N5mHAFMY2Z — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) October 15, 2024

Trump’s inability to casually adapt to even minor inconveniences was wildly problematic. His decision to throw the town hall format in the trash and whip his sideshow an impromptu dance party that no one else wanted to participate in demonstrates a lack of focus and discipline that would be alarming in any professional setting, much less in a candidate for the highest office in the land.

More troubling still was Trump’s apparent disorientation. At one point, after “Y.M.C.A.” ended, he seemed confused by the audience’s reluctance to leave, asking, “Nobody’s leaving. What’s going on?” He became that guy who invited people over and suddenly got tired of people asking for things he promised and wished they would just go away.

CNN reporter:



“Trump decided the thing he would do instead of taking questions would be to start calling out songs he wanted played and dance. It went on for 39 minutes. People in the crowd seemed somewhat confused. One of the people on stage was checking things on his phone.” pic.twitter.com/HZg8k43gXx — Ian Sams (@IanSams) October 15, 2024

Perhaps most alarming was Trump’s instruction to supporters to vote on “January 5th”—a non-existent election date that betrays either a worrying lapse in memory or a fundamental misunderstanding of the electoral process. If Trump struggles to manage a town hall, how can he be expected to lead a nation through replacing paper towels in the White House kitchen, much less complex crises? This is on top of his penchant for regularly putting his personal desires over country.

This haphazard town hall-turned-concert illustrated the clear risks associated with (again) entrusting the nation’s already cloudy future to someone who appears increasingly detached from our common reality. Additionally, it details how low the bar is for his clearance remains among his rabid fan base and conservatives at large.

