‘Hope he’s okay’: Donald Trump’s peculiar jam session could get voters grooving to a different rhythm come November

Kahron Spearman
Published: Oct 15, 2024 01:31 pm

On Monday night, former President Donald Trump‘s town hall event at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pa., just outside of Philadelphia, turned into a trainwreck and the weirdest party ever.

The campaign detour devolved into what could only be called a strange spectacle, raising immediate questions about Trump’s fitness for office or anything without someone watching him like a puppy. What began as a fairly standard campaign stop quickly unraveled into a spontaneous DJ Trump concert, confusing attendees and observers concerned about Trump’s mental acuity.

The scene even prompted Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, to quip, “Hope he’s okay.” The event, moderated by Trump acolyte and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, was interrupted twice by medical emergencies in the crowd. Instead of handling the situation like a normal person and returning to the planned program—or even having genuine concern for those affected—Trump appeared flustered and unable to regain his footing. Confused, he requested “Ave Maria” be played, later clarifying he wanted Luciano Pavarotti’s version like that makes a difference.

As the situation deteriorated with great haste, a violently unserious Trump abruptly ended the Q&A session, declaring, “Let’s not do any more questions. Let’s just listen to music.” What followed was an unprecedented 40-minute musical interlude, during which he swayed and did his Trump diddy-bop on stage to an eclectic playlist ranging from the Village People’s “YMCA” to Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain.” He had them watch a Sinead O’Connor video, for Pete’s sake.

Trump’s inability to casually adapt to even minor inconveniences was wildly problematic. His decision to throw the town hall format in the trash and whip his sideshow an impromptu dance party that no one else wanted to participate in demonstrates a lack of focus and discipline that would be alarming in any professional setting, much less in a candidate for the highest office in the land.

More troubling still was Trump’s apparent disorientation. At one point, after “Y.M.C.A.” ended, he seemed confused by the audience’s reluctance to leave, asking, “Nobody’s leaving. What’s going on?” He became that guy who invited people over and suddenly got tired of people asking for things he promised and wished they would just go away.

Perhaps most alarming was Trump’s instruction to supporters to vote on “January 5th”—a non-existent election date that betrays either a worrying lapse in memory or a fundamental misunderstanding of the electoral process. If Trump struggles to manage a town hall, how can he be expected to lead a nation through replacing paper towels in the White House kitchen, much less complex crises? This is on top of his penchant for regularly putting his personal desires over country.

This haphazard town hall-turned-concert illustrated the clear risks associated with (again) entrusting the nation’s already cloudy future to someone who appears increasingly detached from our common reality. Additionally, it details how low the bar is for his clearance remains among his rabid fan base and conservatives at large.

