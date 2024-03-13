Ninja Kamui is already complicated with its modernized ninjas, but I wasn’t informed that some mecha battle between Higan and high-ranking ninjas was about to go down. But even with the cool fights going on, you’ll start feeling sorry for Higan.

A man who charges into battle without caution or fear only has his death wish in mind. It’s a good thing that Higan’s ally chose to save him at the right time during the fifth episode. It’s unclear why this mysterious ninja ally is willing to help Higan’s quest for revenge, but they have been the source of Higan’s information about AUZA. Higan willingly walked into the trap out of rage against Yamaji, but things didn’t work out very well.

The sixth episode of Ninja Kamui is coming to Adult Swim and HBO Max on March 17, 2024, at 12AM. What would become of Higan? And will using one of his techniques put an end to his revenge?

Ninja Kamui episode 6 preview

Friends and foes are hard to distinguish in this anime, and it’s too soon to trust Higan’s newfound ally. Emma Samanda, who had been helping Higan and Moriss, was revealed to be part of a false identity database by AUZA. What this means for the story is yet to be seen.

It wouldn’t be unlikely for Emma to be affiliated with or even be undercover for AUZA. She’s extremely technologically advanced and is able to modify her computers and machines as if resources were readily available to her. It would also explain why Higan and Moriss’ locations have been tipped off multiple times.

(featured image: Adult Swim)

