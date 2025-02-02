‘HE’S REPLACING NPR’: Trump announces pro-Trump media will take over the Pentagon

As if there weren’t enough warning bells ringing just weeks into Donald Trump’s second administration, the Pentagon is now switching which news outlets will have the closest access to the U.S. government—and we should all be very concerned.

Recommended Videos

Fake and biased news continues to be a hot-seat issue as the world of U.S. politics becomes increasingly more extreme, and Trump’s White House seems to be fueling the fire by installing far-right media publications at the literal Pentagon. And worse? They’re overtaking well-respected outlets including NBC News, National Public Radio, and Politico.

Breitbart and One America News Network are joining the Pentagon’s “Correspondents’ Corridor” and I’m terrified

A memo distributed by Pentagon spokesperson John Ullyot was sent to the Pentagon Press Association on Friday, January 31, detailing a massive switch-up in the Correspondents’ Corridor beginning February 14. “In order to broaden access to the limited space of the Correspondents’ Corridor to outlets that have not previously enjoyed the privilege and journalist value of working from physical office space in the Pentagon,” the statement read, “the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs will implement a new Annual Media Rotation Program for those dedicated media spaces.”

In short, The New York Times, NBC News, NPR, and Politico will have to vacate their office at the Pentagon next month after filling these broadcasting booths for years, some even decades. The hot new publications taking their place? Breitbart News Network, which Media Bias/Fact Check deems a “questionable source,” conservative tabloid the New York Post, and One America News Network, an openly pro-Trump site known for its extreme bias and bolstering of conspiracy theories and propaganda. This X (Twitter) user summed it up best when he wrote: “HE’S REPLACING NPR WITH BREITBART?”

HE’S REPLACING NPR WITH BREITBART !?!?!? pic.twitter.com/NVWTdnkmqZ — David Leavitt ???‍♂️? (@David_Leavitt) February 1, 2025

Trump’s propaganda machine is just getting started

It’s worth noting that Politico and The New York Times are generally considered left-leaning publications, but really, you’d be hard-pressed to find any credible news outlet these days that isn’t at least slightly biased, especially here in the States. Even then, you don’t see NBC News spreading lies about how Democrats are all lizard people, etc. You have to realize that Trump’s decision to overhaul the very program that’s supposed to deliver unbiased news to Americans by planting his supporters in the captain’s chair is hypocrisy at best, and mass brainwashing at worst.

Breitbart, for one, has a long history with Steve Bannon, a.k.a. Trump’s ex-chief strategist and the very same guy who publicly called for the beheadings of Anthony Fauci and FBI director Christopher Wray in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, One America News Network has been wrapped up in several controversies, including the channel’s accusations of election fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Just the kind of folks you want within spitting distance of nuclear launch codes, right?!

Don’t be mistaken—this isn’t an attempt to “diversify” the Pentagon’s newsroom. This is a pointed effort on Trump’s behalf to grab control of the narrative by limiting Americans’ access to unbiased news from the inside, and all I can say is that it’s starting to get real Big Brother around here.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy