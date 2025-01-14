‘He is a truly evil guy, a very bad guy’: Unfortunately, Steve Bannon is right for once

Sometimes, your worse enemy is right. What’s that saying about a broken clock? This time, it is Steve Bannon talking about Elon Musk.

Recommended Videos

In a new interview with an Italian newspaper, Bannon talked frankly about Musk. Which did include him saying that he could no longer tolerate Musk. It is kind of funny that the one guy who got brought into the government by Donald Trump without any of us voting for him can’t stand the other guy brought into the government by Trump without any of us voting for him.

“I will have Elon Musk run out of here by Inauguration Day,” Bannon told the outlet. “He is a truly evil guy, a very bad guy. I made it my personal thing to take this guy down. Before, because he put money in, I was prepared to tolerate it; I’m not prepared to tolerate it anymore.” If Bannon, who is not an example of the “good” in this world thinks someone is evil, they must be REALLY bad.

Bannon didn’t stop it there. He went on to talk about Elon Musk’s heritage and slam those tech moguls who come to the United States and use our resources. “Peter Thiel, David Sacks, Elon Musk, they’re all white South Africans. He should go back to South Africa. Why do we have South Africans, the most racist people on earth, white South Africans, making any comments at all about what goes on in the United States?”

In Trump’s administration and friend circle, we all take what we can get in terms of logic and understanding. With Bannon, he is at least attempting to shame one of the worst men in Trump’s potential cabinet. Doesn’t mean he still doesn’t suck though.

It really sucks when Steve Bannon is a voice of disgusting reason

The big point of tension between Musk and Bannon boils down to the H-1B visas debate. When it comes to H-1B visas, many believe that they are a way to get highly trained immigrants in tech fields to come to the United States but they are then stuck with that specific employer while in the country. It is also believed that those who hold H-1B visas hold up the EB process. Whether or not this is true is anyone’s guess.

I say that because now you have everyone and their mother online believing they know the “most” about the immigration process because of Trump and his hatred of immigration in this country. Bannon pointed out that Musk used the R-word slur to talk about American workers. The belief is that Americans are not smart enough for these tech jobs which is not true but it has divided the racist and anti-immigrant MAGA party.

“He went out of his way to mock our movement as racist and r*tards, and he lost,” Bannon said. “We blew him out of the water. He won’t fight. He’s got the maturity of a little boy.” Bannon went on to slam Musk further, saying that he essentially just wants to end up with more money at the end of the day. “He will do anything to make sure that any one of his companies is protected or has a better deal or he makes more money. His aggregation of wealth, and then—through wealth—power: that’s what he’s focused on.”

Unfortunately, Bannon is right and I really hate to say it.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy