‘You are all that matters to me’: A Republican news anchor wrote deeply uncomfortable letters to Trump

Donald Trump’s aide, Natalie Harp, who once worked as a news anchor for the far-right One America News Network, wrote Trump deeply uncomfortable, adoring letters.

Recommended Videos

Some of Harp’s admiration of Trump is understandable, considering she claims he saved her life. In 2018, Trump passed the Right to Try Act, which allows terminal patients to access experimental treatment even if the FDA has not approved it. Harp had bone cancer when the Right to Try Act allegedly permitted her to try experimental drugs that helped her fight her cancer. However, her claims have been called into question, with Simon Fraser University’s Professor of Health Science Jeremy Snyder claiming that she had actually been given an FDA-approved drug that she had access to even before Right to Try. Even so, Harp continues insisting that Trump saved her life and has, in turn, become possibly his most devoted follower.

As an anchor on One America News Network, she reiterated his false claims of a stolen election. Harp then departed One America News Network to become Trump’s aide. As his aide, she was dubbed the “human printer” because of her tendency to chase after him all day with a printer to show him positive articles and social media posts about him. However, her devotion allegedly went into even stranger territory when The New York Times reported on her uncomfortably adoring letters to Trump.

Natalie Harp wrote adoring letters to Trump

According to The New York Times, Harp wrote a series of adoring letters to Trump. The outlet viewed the letters and confirmed their authenticity with two people who knew about them. The letters were quite uncomfortable and unusual for an employee to write their boss. One letter read, “You are all that matters to me … I don’t ever want to let you down.” She also thanked Trump for being her “Guardian and Protector in this Life.”

In another letter, she reminisced about their past time together, writing that she wanted to return to “that synergy” they had when they’d “talk about everything and nothing.” She also wrote, “I want to bring you joy. To feel like we can get through a day without ever having to talk ‘work.'” According to The Times, her devoted letters “unnerved” those close to her and Trump who knew of them. Meanwhile, these letters aren’t the only thing that has unnerved Trump’s staff. Those who work with Trump expressed concern about how she embraces right-wing conspiracy theories and misinformation and feeds them to Trump, as well as her tendency to enable Trump by scheduling interviews without his team’s knowledge and typing up his social media posts without filtering them.

It’s well-known that Trump is extremely impulsive and prone to unhinged rants, such as randomly posting “I hate Taylor Swift” on Truth Social. According to Trump’s inner circles, Harp has enabled this behavior by dutifully typing and sending angry messages to donors or posting rants on social media about Trump’s victim, E. Jean Carroll. Given that she also allegedly posted Volodymyr Zelensky’s private message to Trump on social media, it raises the fear that she could even jeopardize foreign relations or leak confidential information. Although she currently has no official role in Trump’s administration, it seems she will wield much power in her unofficial role as Trump’s devotee and information conduit.

The whole matter is very strange. Not only is it indicative of Trump’s influence and the cult-like attitude of MAGA, but it also points to a weird phenomenon in Trump’s administration of these people moseying their way into his inner circles and becoming permanent fixtures there. Neither Harp nor Elon Musk even had official titles for their roles in Trump’s presidential campaign, yet wherever Trump went, they were there. Their constant presence, influence, and unnerving devotion to Trump have sparked confusion and concern even among others in Trump’s circles. Many already believe Trump is dangerous, meaning he certainly doesn’t need to be further enabled by devotees like Harp and Musk.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy