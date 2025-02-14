If there’s one thing Donald Trump hates, it’s having his own bullying tactics thrown right back at him.

Now, an alleged White House memo is making the rounds across the internet, and even if it’s not real, MAGA Republicans are having a time trying to justify Trump’s criminal history.

For the so-called “Party of Free Speech,” the conservative right sure loses its cool every time someone dares to criticize Trump — even when they’re 100%, factually correct. So it only makes sense that MAGA wouldn’t understand satirical political commentary if it hit them with a four-ton Tesla Cybertruck.

A “leaked” White House memo claims Trump banned all staff and personnel from using the word “felon”

X (Twitter) user @roguesnradvisor went viral Friday morning for a tweet, in which they wrote: “Trump just banned the word Felon. LOL.” The press memo shared—which is completely unverified and was likely just doctored for jokes—explains that as of February 14, “all staff, operations personnel, cabinet members and White House visitors to stop using the word ‘Felon,'” referring to Trump’s infamous legal woes, where he was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Again, it’s important to note that the account who shared this post has a history of being satirical, with a community note reading: “There is no record of this and it appears to be unmentioned satire or intentionally misleading.” Still, this didn’t stop X users from cracking jokes in the comments. “Happy Felontine’s Day,” one person replied.

As per usual, MAGA supporters couldn’t take the joke, with some even trying to defend Trump’s alleged actions, even though he’s…literally a felon? “It’s his right! Personally I do not see it adds to the conversation,” one user wrote, as if the President has the right to limit freedom of speech simply on the basis that it hurts his feelings. Because let’s be real — this is totally something Trump would do, given his track record of signing dozens of baseless executive orders (i.e. banning paper straws).

Ah, nothing puts one in the Valentine’s Day mood quite like poking fun at Trump’s insecurities, right?

In any case, Trump and his loyal followers still stand by their belief that A) Trump is innocent and not a criminal, actually, or B) if he is a felon, his behavior was totally justified. The mental gymnastics this kind of mentality requires—especially from the “tough on crime” crowd—must be exhausting, and real or not, this absurd White House memo only proves that. All in favor of adopting Felontine’s Day as a national holiday, say I!

