‘Blatant nationalist indoctrination’: Donald Trump signs Executive Order to control what schools teach nationwide

Donald Trump signed a sweeping Executive Order that will give him control over school curriculums and force teachers to comply through threats of rescinded funding.

Recommended Videos

During his presidential campaign, Trump expressed interest in controlling America’s education. Like Project 2025, he floated plans to dismantle the Department of Education to erase government oversight and give the states more power to mold public education. At the same time, he also expressed interest in keeping federal funding for schools in order to use it as leverage to force all schools to push the right-wing agenda. Trump once stated that he wouldn’t send money to schools that teach actual American history, including the history of slavery. Now, he is acting on that promise with an Executive Order demanding that all schools teach “patriotic history” or lose funding.

Donald Trump seeks to control education

On January 29, Trump signed the Executive Order “Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling.” As one might expect, by “radical indoctrination,” he’s referring to schools that teach U.S. history, address topics like racism, or treat LGBTQ+ students with respect. It may claim to be “ending” indoctrination, but it’s quite clear its true goal is right-wing indoctrination.

The Executive Order will eliminate what it defines as “discriminatory equity ideology.” It defines discriminatory equity ideology as anything that “treats individuals as members of preferred or disfavored groups.” This includes the idea that some individuals are “privileged, oppressing, or oppressed” based on “race, color, sex, or national origin,” as well as the idea that one should feel “guilt” or “responsible” for the treatment of others in the past. The language essentially means that topics like racism, white supremacy, sexism, and discrimination won’t be allowed in the curriculum, as well as historical events that highlight these things.

The Order also seeks to eliminate gender ideology and bar teachers from facilitating the “social transition” of a student. This, essentially, means schools won’t be so much as permitted to acknowledge gender identity in any way whatsoever, including respecting a child’s preferred pronouns. To force teachers to comply, the order threatens the Attorney General’s ability to work with state attorneys to “file appropriate actions” against teachers who violate the order. So, a teacher could very well face legal action for respecting their students’ pronouns. Meanwhile, schools that teach alleged “discriminatory equity ideology” will risk losing funding. On top of that, TikTok influence @mrs.frazzled pointed out the section on “patriotic history,” warning it’s “blatant nationalist indoctrination.”

@mrs.frazzled This executive order is an attack on education, teachers, and students. Here’s what you need to know. ♬ original sound – frazz – frazz

The order promises to promote a “patriotic education,” which means that American history will have to be taught in an “inspiring” manner that teaches that all “America’s aspirations” were/are “beneficial and justified.” It also states that all of America’s history and greatness are to be celebrated. The language reeks of nationalism as it promotes teaching children that everything their country does is “justified,” even if it’s to the detriment of other people.

Trump’s Executive Order raises questions about how this will be enforced nationwide. It almost sounds like the federal government is preparing to start monitoring schools to ensure they only teach and say what Trump wants them to, reaching a level of interference in education and curriculum it was never meant to have.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy