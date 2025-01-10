‘Pathetic’: Trump’s unconditional discharge is rightfully dragged by the internet

The internet is dragging Donald Trump’s unconditional discharge in his hush-money case, which formally convicts him as a felon but forgoes any punishment.

Trump stood trial in early 2024 on charges of 34 counts of fraud related to the hush money he paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and the documents he falsified to cover up his actions. According to Daniels, she and Trump had an affair in 2006. When Trump launched his 2016 presidential campaign, he arranged for his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to pay Daniels off to prevent her from going public with the story. However, he got himself into significant legal trouble when he paid Cohen back but improperly recorded the payment as a legal expense. Trump then falsified further business records to hide his crime, leading to the whopping 34 felony charges of fraud, of which he was found guilty. Things took quite an interesting turn when Trump was re-elected President of the United States before sentencing for his 34 felony charges.

His sentencing was set for January 10. While he made one last bid to delay it as he appealed the verdict, the Supreme Court ruled to uphold the sentencing. Americans were reminded of the unprecedented and absurd territory the country was treading as they waited to see if the next President of the United States would be sentenced to jail before Inauguration Day. As usual, though, Trump largely evaded consequences for his crimes.

Donald Trump given unconditional discharge

On January 10, Trump was handed his sentence in the hush-money case and received an unconditional discharge on all counts. Unconditional discharge cements his criminal conviction for the 34 felony counts and ensures it will remain on his criminal record. However, it also means there will be no further consequences. He will receive no jail time, a fine, or be put on probation. In other words, it confirms he’s a convicted felon but frees him to pursue his presidential duties and live his life with no obligations or consequences related to the crime.

Given that the unconditional discharge comes on the heels of Trump’s January 6 cases being dismissed without prejudice, the sentencing was yet another disappointment for those who wish to see Trump held accountable. User @AmoneyResists wrote that the unconditional discharge was “pathetic,” but at least Trump will have to live with the fact that he’s still “A 34-TIME CONVICTED FELON.”

Pathetic to issue Trump ‘unconditional discharge’ meaning defendant is released with no parole requirements to fulfill at all. But guess what? HE’S STILL A 34-TIME CONVICTED FELON! And that indisputable fact alone will torment him every minute of every day he has left. Trust me. pic.twitter.com/cfgtsgFkOY — Andrew—New YouTube Channel @LiveFromTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) January 10, 2025

Other users called the sentence a “joke” or pointed out that Trump didn’t meet the usual criteria for such a sentence, considering it’s usually handed down for minor offenses when the perpetrator poses little risk to society. Despite how easily Trump is getting off, he still had a tantrum on social media as he ranted over the solidification of his status as a convicted felon. However, with his billionaire status, the mark on his criminal record means practically nothing. He’ll never have to worry about unemployment or struggling to provide due to his criminal history like the average convicted individual does. There’s also the double standard of Trump getting unconditional discharge when BIPOC individuals have been jailed and handed down far harsher sentences for lesser offenses.

Trump sentenced to unconditional discharge



What a joke — ? (@dutchessprim) January 10, 2025

The convicted felon whining about unconditional discharge is peak tiny-handed, tangerine-tinted, tyrannical toddler. — Howard ✡. ???? (@HowardA_AtLaw) January 10, 2025

Being a felon with an unconditional discharge doesn’t mean anything when you’re a millionaire. You won’t struggle to feed your family because even your local fast food joint won’t hire you. — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) January 10, 2025

"An unconditional discharge is often given for minor offenses or when the court determines that the individual has shown good behavior or does not pose a risk to society."



And Judge Merchan just gave one of these to Trump.



My head hurts. — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) January 10, 2025

Unconditional discharge.



That’s it. That’s Trump’s “punishment”. He has officially gotten away with everything. He will carry his now-formalized convicted felon status into the Oval Office and this nation will love him for it.



10 days left. Everyone… make peace with our fate — Kyra Rising? (@KYRA_RISING) January 10, 2025

Clearly demonstrates the condition of the Justice system in the US. A rich and powerful person can be found guilty of multiple felonies and receive an unconditional discharge. If a poor person or visible minority committed a series of similar offences, they would be in jail. Sad — Mark Sefton (@seftonm) January 10, 2025

Unconditional discharge sounds like a side effect mentioned in a pharmaceutical commercial. — Jeannette (@jayher17) January 10, 2025

Unconditional discharge.



What bullshit..



At least he has to keep the felon title. — Aes?? (@AesPolitics1) January 10, 2025

Americans have every right to be upset with Trump’s sentence, which doesn’t appear to match the severity of the crimes he committed. The double standard his sentencing represents is a dismal testimony to the state of America’s justice system. Additionally, it sets a dangerous precedent by confirming that wealthy men who commit crimes can not only run for president but also make every case and penalty disappear if they’re powerful enough.

