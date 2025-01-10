‘Convicted felon President-elect’: Trump mercilessly dunked on by the internet post-sentencing

So Donald Trump doesn’t have to pay a fine nor does he have to go to jail for his conviction per his sentencing. He is, however, always going to be labeled as a convicted felon. Which, kind of hilarious (sarcastic) seeing as most felons cannot hold public office…

Trump officially being a convicted felon has many online mocking him and rightfully so. Convicted felons have limited rights in the United States, some of those linked to political positions, so it is ironic that a convicted felon is about to be inaugurated. Feels like that should be impossible and yet here we are.

Many online simply mocked this news.

Convicted felon President-elect

Murica, fuck yeah — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist ?????‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) January 10, 2025

The issue with Trump’s conviction is that it shows just how idiotic people can be. Those who voted for him, who often preach about how Trump is some beacon of Christianity and doing things for God and country, put a criminal in the White House. But they don’t see it that way because Trump has convinced them that this conviction isn’t real.

Well, it is and now he will officially be known as the first convicted felon in the White House.

Stupidity is a problem in America.

And that’s why we have a convicted felon and sexual predator for an incoming president.



It’s that simple. — Jay ? (@JazzyJ87283918) January 10, 2025

Others made very clever jokes. Like saying that if Donald Trump didn’t want the title of “first convicted felon president,” he probably shouldn’t have went and made himself a convicted felon.

If Donald Trump didn’t want to be the first convicted felon president, maybe he shouldn’t have been a convicted felon who ran for president. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 10, 2025

My new favorite thing to think about is what Trump cannot do. Like travel out of the country and vote! In fact, people online have done us a favor and shown on a map where Donald Trump can no longer visit because he is a convicted felon. I’m sure that will go well with international politics.

Countries that convicted felon Donald Trump will not be allowed into after tomorrow. #TrumpIsAConvictedFelon pic.twitter.com/PjUiqjifhc — ?Deadly Flying Tomato ? (@Gashley_Kate) January 10, 2025

Others were more focused on making fun of Trump and his reaction to the sentencing. “The convicted felon whining about unconditional discharge is peak tiny-handed, tangerine-tinted, tyrannical toddler” one X user wrote.

The reality is that from now on, Trump will have “convicted felon” attached to his name.

AMPLIFYING! He will always have convicted felon attached to his resume https://t.co/qdgHsIKlnP — Sandi Bachom ? (@sandibachom) January 10, 2025

There’s a lot Trump cannot do as a convicted felon and it is kind of sad that he is…going to be the President of the United States.

