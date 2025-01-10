‘Convicted felon President-elect’: Trump mercilessly dunked on by the internet post-sentencing

So Donald Trump doesn’t have to pay a fine nor does he have to go to jail for his conviction per his sentencing. He is, however, always going to be labeled as a convicted felon. Which, kind of hilarious (sarcastic) seeing as most felons cannot hold public office…
Trump officially being a convicted felon has many online mocking him and rightfully so. Convicted felons have limited rights in the United States, some of those linked to political positions, so it is ironic that a convicted felon is about to be inaugurated. Feels like that should be impossible and yet here we are.
Many online simply mocked this news.
The issue with Trump’s conviction is that it shows just how idiotic people can be. Those who voted for him, who often preach about how Trump is some beacon of Christianity and doing things for God and country, put a criminal in the White House. But they don’t see it that way because Trump has convinced them that this conviction isn’t real.
Well, it is and now he will officially be known as the first convicted felon in the White House.
Others made very clever jokes. Like saying that if Donald Trump didn’t want the title of “first convicted felon president,” he probably shouldn’t have went and made himself a convicted felon.
My new favorite thing to think about is what Trump cannot do. Like travel out of the country and vote! In fact, people online have done us a favor and shown on a map where Donald Trump can no longer visit because he is a convicted felon. I’m sure that will go well with international politics.
Others were more focused on making fun of Trump and his reaction to the sentencing. “The convicted felon whining about unconditional discharge is peak tiny-handed, tangerine-tinted, tyrannical toddler” one X user wrote.
The reality is that from now on, Trump will have “convicted felon” attached to his name.
There’s a lot Trump cannot do as a convicted felon and it is kind of sad that he is…going to be the President of the United States.
Published: Jan 10, 2025 03:51 pm