Ryan Murphy’s new show puts an NFL star in a gruesome setting

A long-time TV veteran, Ryan Murphy is no stranger to handing acting roles to popular celebs (read: Kim Kardashian), and it appears that he has now identified an acting talent on the football field.

Murphy’s latest show, Grotesquerie, is here, with three-time Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who’s lately been more popular for dating Taylor Swift, playing a key role. As fans get excited to lay their eyes on both Murphy’s new offering and Kelce’s television debut, the show’s release date has been made public by its network, FX.

The horror drama’s first two episodes will premiere on FX on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. The rest of the episodes will follow suit and will be made available each Wednesday till November 20, 2024. FX’s streaming partner Hulu will stream the episodes a day after they have been released on the network.

Here’s the list of the cast with the characters they will be playing:

Niecy Nash as Detective Lois Tyron

Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tyron

Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd

Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan

Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie

Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tyron

Travis Kelce in an undisclosed role

The show follows town detective Lois Tyron as she is left to solve a series of “grotesque” murders. She enlists the help of the local nun and crime journalist Sister Megan, and together the duo follow a trail of clues to arrive at the culprit’s door. Grotesquerie, as the name suggests, is expected to be filled with gruesome imagery throughout the ten episodes, which was made clear in the trailer, which contains a content warning.

Grotesquerie is one among many projects that were being developed under Murphy’s watch lately. American Sports Story and Doctor Odyssey are the other two shows that have either premiered or will premiere this month, with Hulu’s legal drama All’s Fair currently in development. Murphy is a co-creator on Doctor Odyssey, a medical drama starring Don Johnson, while he is credited as an executive producer on American Sports Story, an anthology series depicting different sports stories based in the United States.

