13 great LEGO Friends sets to gift in 2024

Like the Beatles said, “I get by with a little help from my friends,” At least, that’s how the kid-friendly version goes. Everything in life is easier when you have friends around! And if your actual friends can’t hang out with you right now, you could give yourself the gift of friendship with these LEGO Friends sets!

Recommended Videos

(LEGO)

Who doesn’t love meeting a friend for a cup of coffee? The LEGO Friends Heartlake City Café will let you do just that but for free! Why spend $6 on a real cappuccino when you can pretend to spend less money on a pretend cappuccino? The possibilities with this set are endless! As endless as the various types of coffee you can order! Go to the barista and ask them for a skinny mocha chocolate tall caramel pumpkin spice matcha latte with room. They’ll know what you mean.

(LEGO)

Dogs are man’s best friend, and it’s no exception in the LEGO world! The LEGO Friends Dog Rescue Center is perfect for anyone with a soft spot in their hearts for soft, wet noses. What are you rescuing dogs from? The mean streets, the kennels, anything and everything. And look! You can give them a tree house! A place to sleep! Even a little obstacle course! These dogs are never going to want to leave!

(LEGO)

While cats aren’t known as “man’s best friend” to all, anyone who owns a cat knows that they are “one specific man’s best friend.” Cats are picky with who they love, not a bad lesson to learn in matters of the heart! But with the LEGO Friends Cat Playground, all cats will be your best friend. How could they not be? This set has cozy nooks, slides, and even FISH ON STRINGS!

(LEGO)

As far as nights out with friends go, it’s hard to do better than karaoke. With the LEGO Friends Karaoke Music Party, you can wail your way through “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and no one will judge you! And you don’t have to sit through your more-talented-better-looking friend showing you up with their rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” They weren’t invited.

(LEGO)

Who doesn’t love a little splish splash in the water? The LEGO Friends Beach Water Scooter is the perfect indoor-outdoor summer activity! Cruise around the kitchen sink with two water scooters! Chase the included dolphin! Teach it to understand English! Get it to carry out covert aquatic military operations on behalf of the government! The possibilities are endless.

(LEGO)

You know what’s better than living in a house? Living in a house that can MOVE. With the LEGO Friends Mobile Tiny House, the whole world is your backyard! Roll this sucker across the hardwood floors to faraway vistas! Organize a little weekend getaway from the living room to the garage! And look, it even comes with a forest and woodland critters! Live like any Disney princess would, off the grid.

(LEGO)

Sometimes you need more than just a brick-and-mortar operation to rescue humanity’s finest four-legged companions. Sometimes you need mobility, a rescue on the go. With the LEGO Friends Dog Rescue Bike, pooches all across the world are ensured to be safe under your vigilant, ever-pedaling eyes! A dog in need? Just load them up in the back of this bike and whisk them away to safety.

(LEGO)

Who doesn’t love a diner? You can get pancakes at any hour. ANY HOUR, I SAY. With the LEGO Friends Heartlake Downtown Diner, it’s 4AM pancakes whenever you want! And you don’t even have to leave your home. And look, the place even comes with a little cat mascot. All you need to do is push that girl off her skateboard, grab the cat, and push your way into the night with your new kitty friend!

(LEGO)

For as long as humans have had eyes to see (which I guess has been always) we’ve turned them up to the wonderment that is the night sky to contemplate the mysteries of the heavenly spheres therein! But with the LEGO Friends Stargazing Camping Vehicle Adventure, you don’t even have to go outside to gaze into the cosmos. Why suffer through mosquito bites and itchy grass when you can ponder universal mysteries from the comfort of your own home?

(LEGO)

Sometimes more species than just cats and dogs need our help. Sometimes we need to go off dry land and into uncharted waters to save our animal friends. With the LEGO Friends Sea Rescue Center, you can visit the creatures of the deep and then drag them to the surface and store them in this research facility-looking place! And then you can do all manner of experiments on them! It’s for their own good!

(LEGO)

Getting out into the ocean can be a lot of work. Sometimes it’s better just to play around with the water you’ve got at home. But the LEGO Friends Swimming Pool is WAY cooler than the kidney-shaped snoozefest your friend Becky has in her backyard. This pool has WATER SLIDES. A SPEAKER SYSTEM. AN AQUARIUM. Tell Becky to step it up.

(LEGO)

Skiing is expensive. You have to drive to a mountain. Rent a room at the ski lodge. Rent all the equipment. It’s a total hassle. With the LEGO Friends Holiday Ski Slope and Café, you can go skiing even if you’re broke! Hit the slopes and warm up with hot cocoa in the café without having to worry about snooty Colorado yuppies looking down their noses at you!

(LEGO)

You know what’s better than waking up in a bed? Waking up in a bed in a CASTLE. With this Friends Castle Bed and Breakfast Hotel, you can live like the monarchs of old without having to worry about running a feudal society! No taxes to levy! No alliances to secure! No invading armies to fight off! Just flagstone walls and pancakes! Henry VIII could never.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy