Where will GloRilla perform after hyped-up SNL show? Full List of Cities and Prices

GloRilla just made an incredible Saturday Night Live debut on January 18 as the musical guest alongside host Dave Chappelle, and now fans are rushing to buy tickets to see her live in 2025. While the rapper hasn’t officially announced a full tour, the 25-year-old singer does have a few shows lined up before she heads to Coachella Valley in April and Manchester, Tennessee, for Bonnaroo in June.

The singer didn’t just perform for her first SNL show; she also appeared in a skit with the comedian where they recreated the popular YouTube series “Pop the Balloon or Find Love” with Arlette Amuli. The women in the skit popped their balloons as Chappelle and Donnell Rawlings appeared in front of them. GloRilla even had some funny, sassy moments that you might want to watch!

Later on in the evening, GloRilla went on to perform her song, “Yeah Glo!” and even did a medley of her songs, “Whatchu Know About Me” and “Let Her Cook.” If you’d like to see the rapper perform these songs live, continue reading to see how you can buy tickets to some of her upcoming shows!

GloRilla 2025 Shows – Tickets

Fans can now buy tickets to GloRilla’s 2025 show’s on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending which venue you attend to see the shows and where you sit. As of right now, the cheapest show appears to be in Phoenix, Arizona on February 20 at the Footprint Center. The cheapest tickets are currently selling for $112 in Section 111. Click the link below to buy tickets to any show you desire!

GloRilla 2025 Shows – Schedule

GloRilla has a few shows lined up for 2025 before she hits the music festival grounds at Coachella and Bonnaroo in April and June. The first show kicks off on February 1 in Inglewood, California at the SoFi Stadium. See the list of solo shows GloRilla has lined up below!

Date City Tickets February 1 Inglewood, CA Buy Now February 20 Phoenix, AZ Buy Now March 14 Houston, TX Buy Now March 15 Dallas, TX Buy Now

