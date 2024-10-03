Even the TikTok hand shadow puppets guy is coming for Drake

I’m starting to feel sorry for Drake. The man just couldn’t escape ‘Not Like Us,’ especially after the diss track debuted at number one on Billboard’s Hot 100. Now, even the hand shadow puppet guy on TikTok is making fun of Drake.

We have to hand it to Kendrick Lamar for writing the scathing lyrics, which accuse Drake of being ‘a certified pedophile.’ Regardless of the beef between these two rappers, everyone can agree ‘Not Like Us’ has some sick beats. The piece has such a boppable beat that even hand shadows can groove to the song. TikTok user @boomshadowace showcased his hand shadow talents by making his hands dance to the most infamous lyrics of ‘Not Like Us.’

Calling Drake all sorts of nasty things is one thing. Seeing shadows skillfully dance to his demise is another. User @boomshadowace made his hand’s shadow dance to ‘Not Like Us.’ Some TikTok users were in awe and disbelief at this clip. Even Naruto can’t relate to this level of dexterity when it comes to executing hand signs.

If a hand can crip walk better than I ever could, then maybe I’m not doing enough with my life.

34 seconds on TikTok wasn’t enough. If Kendrick’s thinking about creating a lyric video of ‘Not Like Us,’ he should contact @boomshadowace. They should find a way to incorporate these dancing hand shadows in the background.

If shadow bending was real, this is it

This isn’t the first time TikTok user @boomshadowace showcased absurd levels of dexterity and creativity. His TikTok page is full of his hand shadow puppet performances. Most of his clips would feature his hands contorting to difficult silhouettes and shapes.

More interestingly, he’s able to stay on beat while the shadows on the wall dance. It’s already a challenge to form the shapes, but to make these silhouettes move poses a different layer of challenge altogether.

