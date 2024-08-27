Selena Gomez’s Cannes darling finally has a U.S. release date

After generating buzz at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, Jacques Audiard’s musical crime comedy film Emilia Pérez finally has a release date.

The Selena Gomez starrer will be made available to audiences via a limited theatrical release on November 1, 2024, in the United States and Canada, following which it will hit Netflix on November 13. It’s already had a release in France, where it was released by regional distribution company Pathé on August 21, 2024. Directed by French filmmaker Jacques Audiard, the movie has constantly made headlines due to the subject matter it deals with and the cast’s performances, with Karla Sofía Gascón’s name standing out.

Emilia Pérez had a grand reception at the Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the Palm d’Or in its main competition section. The movie won the Jury Prize, receiving a special mention from the jury president and eminent American director Greta Gerwig. In another notable moment for the film, Gascón became the first openly trans actor to win a major prize at Cannes, after sharing the best actress award with her co-stars.

Greta Gerwig on the EMILIA PEREZ 4-way actress win: "To separate them felt like it undermined the magic of what they created together," she said. "Each of them is a standout. Together, they're transcendent." — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 25, 2024

In what can only be described as an incredibly unique story, the film follows a disgruntled lawyer (Zoe Saldaña) who is handed the responsibility of clearing the path for an escaped Mexican cartel leader (Karla Sofía Gascón), who wishes to undergo gender-affirming surgery to escape law enforcement and proclaim her gender.

Here’s the list of the main cast along with the characters they portray in the film:

Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Perez/Juan “Manitas” Del Monte

Adriana Paz as Epifanía

Zoe Saldaña as Rita Moro Castro

Selena Gomez as Jessie Del Monte

Mark Ivanir as Dr. Wasserman

Èdgar Ramírez as Gustavo

Netflix won a hotly-contested distribution rights war for Emilia Pérez following its Cannes premiere, beating multiple major studios in the process. Before its North American and streaming debut, the film will play at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2024.

