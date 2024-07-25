We Already Love The Best Friends in Canada’s New Indigenous Coming-of-Age Series

We all know representation matters, and with nearly 1.8 million Canadians identifying as Indigenous, it’s about time a show like Don’t Ever made it to the airwaves.

The brand new series by Crave and APTN just dropped its first trailer ahead of an August release date, and we’re already swooning over the hilarious and relatable teenagers leading the cast.

For those who aren’t in the know, crave is a Canadian premium television network and streaming service owned by Bell Media/BCE, Inc. It’s basically the HBO of Canada. Now that we’ve cleared that up, here’s everything we know about the infinitely Crave-able new show, Don’t Ever, so far.

What’s Don’t Ever about?

Set in Winnipeg, Canada in the 1990s, Don’t Ever follows two lifelong Indigenous best friends who are struggling to get through their final year of high school. Per the show’s official synopsis, it’s “a funny, relatable, and heartwarming take on friendship, growing up, and the complexities of life in Winnipeg.”

They go on to reference a “humiliating mishap” at graduation and describe the characters grappling with “newfound freedom,” “adult life choices,” and the “big dilemma of what’s next.” Sounds intriguing!

Who’s in the cast and crew for Don’t Ever?



Leenah Robinson (1923) plays Violet, and Victoria Turko (Burden of Truth) portrays Harley, two lifelong best friends trying to live it up over the summer before starting their real lives at university in the fall. Joel Oulette (Trickster), Gail Maurice, and Jennifer Podemski (Little Bird) also star.

Amber-Sekowan Daniels serves as executive producer, creator, and showrunner. Daniels herself is Anishininew, was born and raised in Winnipeg, and is a band member of Garden Hill First Nation. Previously, the comedian co-created the CTV Comedy show Acting Good. Zoe Hopkins serves as executive producer and director for the series.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The trailer for Don’t Ever dropped on July 24, 2024. From the first scene showing a girl hacking off a hunk of hair to create uneven bangs for her friend, I am hooked! Add in a fun teenage cast, banging soundtrack, and all of those cute Canadian accents, and we’re all in for this fun teenage comedy-drama. Watch the trailer below to see for yourself.

What is the release date for Don’t Ever?

According to Bell Media, Don’t Ever will premier on Crave on August 23, 2024. Two episodes will be available on that date, followed by one episode a week arriving every Friday. The Winnipeg-based Indigenous Canadian network APTN will air a premiere of their own later in 2024.

