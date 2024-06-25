Dave Grohl Popped Off About Taylor Swift at a Recent Concert

Taylor Swift and Dave Grohl both took London by storm this weekend but the frontman of the Foo Fighters had some choice words about Swift. During his concert, he seems to have popped off about the pop star and Swifties don’t know why.

“I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” said Grohl, whose daughter was recently attacked by Swift fans for criticizing the pop star’s use of a private plane. “We like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f**king errors as well. Just a couple.”

He finished things off with a jab that fans are the most upset about, referencing Swift’s use of backtracks. “That’s because we actually play live.”

Swift has now shot back at that, saying at her concert on June 23rd “What you just did is an unforgettable moment in not just my life, but every single one of our crew. The band that’s going to be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight.” She went on to say “They deserve this so much and so does every one of my fellow performers, and you just gave that to us so generously. We’ll never forget it.”

Despite what Swifties say, this isn’t a feminist issue

Swift’s fans quickly turned to trashing Grohl, claiming he cannot stand a successful woman. Except Grohl has been a constant supporter of women and female musicians. Still, his joke obviously was not something Swifties loved.

One fan tried to claim that he respected her until “her success surpassed his own.” I do not think that this is the case but also I don’t know what Grohl was really thinking.

While Taylor Swift was on stage at Wembley last night, Dave Grohl was a few miles away at a much smaller venue firing unprovoked shots. He stopped twice to spew misogynistic lies and encourage his fans to boo her. Funny how he respected Taylor until her success surpassed his own. pic.twitter.com/SoLPPKBEkM — down bad crying on saturn ? (@whitastrophe) June 23, 2024

Hardcore Swifties simply refuse to let anyone criticize Swift. Grohl’s daughter is a perfect example. His 17-year-old was sent death threats because she rightfully called out Swift’s use of a private plane.

Wow I wonder what prompted Dave Grohl to take a little swipe at Taylor Swift? I’m sure it’s totally unprovoked & not at all to do with his 17-year-old daughter being relentlessly trolled & sent death threats from Swifties because of this totally innocuous tweet back in January. pic.twitter.com/NJetVw9aa2 — Stephanie Soteriou (@StephanieRiou) June 23, 2024

We don’t know if that is really why Grohl took the jab but honestly, I don’t blame him. Swifties can be aggressive online. I like Swift and her music but I really do not engage with it all online because they attack and trash the men Swift used to date, they yell at people who dare speak against something she’s done, and it is a lot.

So Grohl taking a shot at her after her fans attacked his daughter? Not really a sexism issue. But she does clearly play live so whatever the reason for his joke, Swift quickly nipped that rumor before anyone else could run with it.

