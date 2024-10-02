‘Daniel Tiger’ dentist episode, explained

The Emmy-winning show Daniel Tiger is a smash hit for kids and parents alike. The episode “Daniel Visits the Dentist” teaches kids an important health lesson, and we’ll explain everything about it in this article.

Created by Angela C. Santomero, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is a children’s show produced by Fred Rogers Production, the same studio behind the original beloved Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood. Daniel Tiger is intended to be a spiritual sequel to that in many ways, imparting valuable life lessons and morals onto young children still learning about the world. The show revolves around Daniel Tiger, an anthropomorphic tiger child who gets taught by his parents, neighbors, and friends important lessons for navigating life.

The episode “Daniel Visits the Dentist” is all about Daniel’s very understandable fear of going to the dentist. He exaggerates the misery far more than it actually ends up being. Dr. Platypus, Daniel’s dentist, tries to explain to Daniel the whole process while he’s there in hopes of easing some of that fear. It’s probably fair to say that most children have a fear of the dentist – most adults do too for that matter.

With that being said, going to the dentist is important, and getting over your fear of going is a natural step in the way of improving your health. And this is precisely what Daniel learns by the time the episode comes to an end. Dr. Platypus teaches him the proper way to brush his teeth and other oral hygiene advice, which in turn is imparted on children watching the show, hopefully saving parents a bit of headache come bedtime.

You can watch Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood on streaming platforms like PBS Kids, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Youtube TV.

