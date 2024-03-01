Skip to main content

Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Schedule Is Keeping Us on Our Toes

By Mar 1st, 2024, 12:19 pm
Yuji, Nobara, Megumi, and Gojo Satoru hanging out in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen has taken over my life for the past year, and you’re probably here because you never want to miss a chapter as soon as it drops. After all, that’s the only way to prevent being spoiled by Twitter or TikTok or notorious leakers.

The schedule is a work in progress since we’re not sure how many more chapters Gege Akutami, the manga’s author, plans to publish. All we know so far is that the author intends to finish the manga within 2024. Chapter 252 was delayed a week (after an intense cliffhanger) but unless there’s another announced hiatus, Jujutsu Kaisen will be publishing chapters weekly at Viz Media or Manga Plus.

Here are the tentative manga release dates for Jujutsu Kaisen. If there are changes, we’ll update this list as needed!

Manga ChapterInternational Release Date
Chapter 248January 21, 2024
Chapter 249February 4, 2024
Chapter 250February 11, 2024
Chapter 251February 19, 2024
Chapter 252March 3, 2024
Chapter 253March 10, 2024
Chapter 254March 17, 2024
Chapter 255March 24, 2024

For those coming from the anime, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen finished with the Shibuya Incident Arc. You can start at Chapter 137 of the manga, unless you want to go at it from the start and relive the pain of losing your favorite characters once more.

The upcoming third season will be based on the events of the Culling Game Arc, which is about to be bloodier than what you’ve seen in the second season. It’s not going to be fun, but you’ll be able to prepare yourself for the worst while everybody else waits for MAPPA to animate the third season.

